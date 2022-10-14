In Just 10 Days Since Release, Over 25 Million People Played Overwatch 2

Today, Blizzard has revealed that over 25 million players have logged in and played its latest shooter, Overwatch 2. This comes just 10 days after the original release of the game, which was released as a free-to-play title for PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Oct. 4, 2022.

TWENTY FIVE. MILLION. PLAYERS. IN. TEN. DAYS. 🤯



Thank you to the 25 Million Players who have now jumped into #Overwatch2 with us 💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/2ESBr5Shmk — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 14, 2022

It’s an impressive number to say the least, especially considering all the troubles the game has gone through over the course of the last week. Due to multiple DDoS attacks and other issues, Overwatch 2 has suffered from considerable error codes. Most of these errors have prevented players from hoping into the title for days at a time.

Still, from everything that has come out about Overwatch 2 regarding its gameplay and features, fans and critics alike are more than satisfied, including our own Reviews Editor Zhiqing Wan, who gave it a 4/5, with the following to say regarding the game:

I’ve been in denial about the change in direction for PvP, but tens of hours of playtime have convinced me that the new 5v5 format will lead to more exciting experiences going forward. For my fellow lore and character enthusiasts, well, there’s always next year.

