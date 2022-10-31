Marvelous Announces Declining Financial Results But New Game by Senran Kagura Developer Starts Strong

Image via Marvelous Entertainment

While Marvelous’ financial results are nothing to write home about, the new game Dolphin Wave got off to a good start.

Today Marvelous Entertainment shared its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year, related to the period between July 1 and September 30, 2022.

Sales were 11,546 million yen, 89.9% of the same period last year, and operating income was 1,774 million yen, 61.2% of the same period last year.

Both sales and profit were down year-on-year due to the fact that they were competing against the release of Rune Factory 5, which had performed strongly.

Speaking of the Digital Content business, which includes video games, sales were 6,038 million yen, 74.3% of the same period of the previous year. Profits were 598 million yen, 23% compared to the previous year.

Interestingly, we learn that the mobile and PC game “Dolphin Wave” by Senran Kagura developer Honey Parade Games has gotten off to a good start ranking high in the charts of each storefront.

Marvelous intends to focus its efforts on the operation and further development of the game.

We also hear that Marvelous intends to launch projects involving the collaboration between different businesses within the company as part of its future investment plans. On top of that, it intends to promote the development of existing IP for the next generation.

