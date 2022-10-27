Jack Ryan Season 3 Trailer Boasts Nukes, Russians, & Automobiles, Oh My!

Amazon has brought an early holiday gift for subscribers with a new trailer for Season 3 of Jack Ryan. The titular CIA agent is back at it again, as we see him and the CIA pursue a group of evil Russians as they attempt to launch a nuclear weapon on US soil. Jack (John Krasinski) will have to cross some lines and go rogue if he wants to stop the bad guys from starting World War 3.

The trailer gives us a good look at who Jack and the gang are against and what they’re willing to do to stop them. We’ll be getting plenty of shootouts, “improvised” car chases, and a train fight where Jack will have to survive against a hulking brute.

Will he make it out alive and save the USA? You’ll have to wait and see what happens next. Season 3 will act as the penultimate adventure for Jack Ryan, as Amazon has confirmed that Season 4 will serve as the finale for the series. Fans won’t have to worry, as a spin-off with Michael Peña as Ding Chavez is currently in development.

The new season of Jack Ryan arrives on Amazon Prime on Dec. 21, 2022, just in time for you to have an action-packed holiday. For more great TV shows, movies, and more, check out all of the related coverage we’ve got below.

