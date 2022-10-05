Hellraiser (2022) Review – A Helluva Good Time

Photo Courtesy of Spyglass Media Group

The Puzzle Box and Cenobites are back in this hellish yet fun new installment of the classic horror franchise, Hellraiser, which is set to come to Hulu later this week. However, is this a reboot that you should check out? I mean, the Hellraiser series of movies is certainly not for everyone. Well, let’s take a look at what exactly makes this movie an entertaining yet sinister look at the depravities of man and demons alike.

Hellraiser (2022) is about a young woman named Riley, who has been struggling with drug addiction. After stealing from a shipping container, Riley and her boyfriend come to possess a puzzle box, which results in them and their group of friends accidentally coming into contact with the sadistic and demonic Cenobites.

Hellraiser (2022) is undoubtedly a horror movie trying to capitalize on the success of other horror movie remakes/reboots, like It and Halloween (2018). However, unlike these movies, Hellraiser (2022) is also trying to be its own thing, with the film described as more of a “reinvention” by production, a decision that I believe will significantly benefit the new movie in the long run.

Another film worth mentioning is the hit summer-streaming movie, Prey, which incidentally is also streaming on Hulu, the service in which Hellraiser (2022) will be on this week. Prey is another horror movie in which a classic horror franchise is taken and given a fresh new installment.

Although Prey is a prequel to Predator, this new Hellraiser movie is a complete standalone experience, making it more accessible to new audiences; no homework is needed before watching. Not even the original source material, Clive Barker’s novella, The Hellbound Heart, is really needed before turning the movie on. Sure, there are characters and themes that carry over, which we’ll get more into in a moment, but nothing that’ll majorly change the way that you view the movie.

So, now let’s switch gears and look at the movie in a bit more detail, with the perfect starting place being with actress Jamie Clayton, who portrays the new version of the Hell Priest, Pinhead. I’ve loved Jamie Clayton since 2015 with Sense8, so I was highly enthusiastic for her when I heard she was cast as the Hell Priest, a role in which she does not disappoint. Clayton is frankly breathtaking as the reimagination of the horror icon. From the new Pinhead’s look to their voice, Clayton is able to strike a perfect balance between paying homage to Doug Bradley’s iconic Pinhead and being her own unique version of the character.

It is worth noting that while Pinhead is the central Cenobite here, the character actually does not have a significant role right away, as there are plenty of other terrifying villains in the movie. Another classic Cenobite, The Chatterer, is also here, a character that is given some interesting developments I didn’t see coming. My personal favorite design though is for the one I believe is named “The Gasp,” a demon that is shockingly beautiful, in a weird demonic and sadistic way of course. Really though, all of the Cenobites are expertly realized and are incredibly haunting and disturbing to look at.

Other than Clayton, the rest of the cast does a good job at giving us characters who are relatable and/or compelling, with one example being the movie’s lead, Riley, who is played by Odessa A’zion. The actress is great at portraying the balance between Riley’s desire for drugs and her want to be clean for her family and friends. It’s not often that we get someone who is the “Final Girl” in a movie that is this flawed of a character. Although 2022 seems to be the year of flawed final girls though, from movies like Scream to X, it’s certainly a trend, but a welcome one, I must say.

An immediate standout is Goran Visnjic as Voight, the enigmatic owner of the puzzle box. I can’t get too much into what makes me like this character, as that would be way too spoilery, but I wanted to give him a shoutout as he really makes an impression with his role here.

Other than these characters, I also want to give a shoutout to Brandon Flynn as Matt, Riley’s brother, and Adam Faison as Colin, Matt’s boyfriend. They don’t have too much individual screen time, but I enjoyed these actors and their characters, and it did mean a lot to see these LGBTQ+ characters.

One element of this new movie that I know that longtime Hellraiser fans will probably disagree with me on, but I personally feel that the puzzle box and sets were done better here. The Voight mansion is expertly realized, immediately becoming an iconic horror location, one that I can totally see a haunted house being based on. Then when it comes to the puzzle box, it is absolutely mesmerizing, something that I would love to have and solve in real life, minus the deadly consequences of course. This isn’t to take away from the original Hellraiser; instead, I want to stress how good of a job I think the set and props designers did, along with the costume and makeup department.

Something else that I was glad to see in Hellraiser (2022) is that it still tackles a theme present in the original movies: a look at the thin line between pain and pleasure. However, this also brings up a problem that I have with how this movie does not go into these themes and stories as much as it could. There is genuinely a fascinating commentary to be had, which the film does start to approach, but sadly does not entirely go there, and I wish it did.

Like the original series of films, this Hellraiser movie will not be for everyone. The disturbing imagery and Cenobites are sure to give the average viewer nightmares. Yet, if you are brave enough to venture into this new installment, you’ll be rewarded for your bravery as this is an enjoyable movie, one I would like to see a sequel to. If you work up the courage, Hellraiser (2022) will be available on the streaming platform Hulu this Friday, Oct. 7.

Our Verdict: Recommended

