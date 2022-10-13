GTA Online Adds Jack O’ Lantern Collectibles, 2x Rewards on Halloween Modes, & More

Being that it’s October, everyone is getting ready for the spookiest holiday of the year, Halloween, including Rockstar Games. To celebrate the fact that it’s almost the end of the month, GTA Online players will be able to get plenty of great rewards for the holiday, including an all-new set of collectibles.

That’s not the only Halloween treat you can expect, though, as a Horror Pumpkin mask, UFOs, and 2x rewards for GTA$ and RP onSlasher, Alien Survivals, and Special Vehicle Work are also inbound. You can check out the full list of tricks and treats below.

New Vehicle: The Übermacht Rhinehart, now available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Jack O’ Lanterns scattered across Southern San Andreas, complete with trick or treats A Horror Pumpkin mask and a daily GTA$50K bonus for finding ten Jack O’ Lantern pumpkins, while collecting all within a one-day period will earn players additional items and bonus GTA$

with extra rewards for players who capture them using their Snapmatic camera Double GTA$ and RP onSlasher, Alien Survivals and Special Vehicle Work

(from the recently added Judgement Day Adversary Mode) for playing anytime this week A Brown Vintage Frank mask for enlisting as a Bodyguard or Associate in an Organization

for completing a Special Cargo Sell Mission An extra 50% GTA$ and RP on Special Cargo Sell Missions

added to the Community Series, which is paying out all week long This week in Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The Nagasaki Outlaw (40% off) in Classic Silver and the Large Digital liver, a Matte Black Dinka Veto Classic (40% off) wrapped in the Corruption livery, the Vapid Dominator GTT (30% off) in Classic Blue and the 70s Street Machine livery, a Metallic Cream Karin Kuruma with Paint Drip livery, and the Vapid Guardian in a Classic Dark Steel

: The brand-new Übermacht Rhinehart and the Lampadati Tigon On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S Hao’s Premium Test Ride: The Shitzu Hakuchou Drag This week’s Hao’s Special Works Time Trial takes place between Terminal and the lush vistas of the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness

The Pfister Astron LS Car Meet Prize Ride: The Grotti Cheetah, awarded to racers who win a Pursuit Race two days in a row

The Pegassi Monroe, Dewbauchee Exemplar, and Enus Huntley S 30% off Weapons at Ammu-Nation

Vehicle Warehouses and Special Cargo Warehouses Vehicle Discounts: 50% offthe Vapid Ellie, Canis Crusader, Dewbauchee Exemplar,and Enus Huntley S, 40% off the Dewbauchee Specter, Nagasaki Outlaw, and Dinka Veto Classic, plus 30% off the Vapid Dominator GTT and Western Deathbike (Arena)

: The Benefactor Terrorbyte, Nightclub Light Rig and Cargo Storage Upgrades, Double GTA$ and RP on Terrorbyte Client Jobs, Tripled Nightclub Warehouse Production Speed, and Double GTA$ on Business Battles, free Halloween Gear, and more Prime Gaming Bonuses: GTA Online players who successfully connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get GTA$125K just for playing anytime this week

GTA Online and its latest update, The Criminal Enterprises, are now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. If you still want more GTA Online-related content, be sure to check out our official interview with Franklin Clinton’s voice actor, Shawn Fonteno, where he talks about his work as Franklin, the character’s return to the game, and much more.