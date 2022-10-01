Bounty Contract & All Worlds Ultimate Swoop Rally Return to SWTOR in October 2022

Having special events in an MMO is a crucial aspect to keep a player base interested and coming back for more, and Star Wars: The Old Republic isn’t any different. Some events are held once a year or once in their lifetime, but two events, in particular, are making a return: Bounty Contracts and the All Worlds Ultimate Swoop Rally. It’s the perfect time to gather special rewards that are unique to both events.

Starting Oct. 4, 2022 at 12PM GMT, the Bounty Brokers Association will be accepting hunters from all over the galaxy to help thin the numbers of troublesome crime syndicates and violent gangs. The minimum requirement to join is level 15.

For an entire week, ending on Oct. 11, 2022, at 12PM GMT, you can accept two Bounty Contracts every single day: one Henchmen Contract and one Kingpin Contract. Choosing to participate will net you sweet rewards like a Bounty Tracker’s Armor Set, an Elite Tracker’s Bowcaster weapon, the BH-7X Custom Hunter mount, and more.

Image Source: BioWare

As for the All Worlds Ultimate Swoop Rally, you can join up starting Oct. 18, 2022, at 12PM GMT on the planets Dantooine, Tatooine, and Onderon. The minimum requirement to join is level 20.

Like the Bounty Contract event, the All Worlds Ultimate Swoop Rally will stick around for an entire week, ending on Oct. 25, 2022, at 12PM GMT. If you love collecting mounts, outfits, and decorations, joining the swoop rally is the perfect opportunity to do so.

If, by chance, you miss out on both events in Star Wars: The Old Republic—don’t sweat it. Bounty Contracts and the All Worlds Ultimate Swoop Rally will make a return at another date, giving you another chance to collect any rewards you missed the first time around.

Featured Image Source: BioWare

