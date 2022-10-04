Blizzard President Explains Why No One Can Play Overwatch 2 Right Now

DDoS attacks are certainly not fun, especially when players just want to jump into Overwatch 2 already.

Today should be a massive day for Overwatch fans as Overwatch 2 has finally released its free-to-play PvP half for everyone. However, no one can currently actually get the game to work. While normally this could be chalked up to servers being overloaded, there is something far more sinister at work that is preventing people from getting to play the game.

A tweet from Blizzard Entertainment president Mike Ybarra says that “unfortunately we are experiencing a mass DDoS attack on our servers. Teams are working hard to mitigate/manage. This is causing a lot of drop/connection issues.”

You can see the full tweet below.

Unfortunately we are experiencing a mass DDoS attack on our servers. Teams are working hard to mitigate/manage. This is causing a lot of drop/connection issues. https://t.co/4GwrfHEiBE — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) October 4, 2022

DDoS (Direct Denial of Service) attacks can be downright annoying even to larger games like Overwatch, entirely derailing what should be a somewhat smooth launch. This isn’t Blizzard’s first tussle with DDoS attacks either, the last time was in 2018 and affected, you guessed it, Overwatch 1. While that one lasted 7 hours and still had some lingering effects, it was still four years ago and Blizzard has been through some changes since then.

It is currently unknown when Blizzard will get a foothold against the DDoS attack and give players the chance to actually play the new sequel. While it’s incredibly annoying that some outside force hates fun, we will let you know if more developments come out of what should have been a happy launch.

