Avatar Studios Reveals Flying Bark Will Produce Next 2D Animated Film

The world of Avatar: The Last Airbender is slated to return to the big screen, but it won’t be under the rains of M. Night Shyamalanthis time. The next feature film will instead be a 2D animated film (with some CGI thrown in for good measure) from the Australian animation studio Flying Bark Production (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Marvel What If…?).

Flying Bark is incredibly excited to announce our partnership with Avatar Studios on their newly announced 2D feature film. We can't wait to get started on this project, and we're looking forward to welcoming even more amazing talent to our studio! https://t.co/yt542cHlmN pic.twitter.com/MERRE9VGNw — Flying Bark (@flyingbark) October 13, 2022

While an official plot synopsis wasn’t released, the film will follow Team Avatar as young adults. Avatar creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino will serve as producers for the film, while Lauren Montgomery, who previously served as a storyboard artist for the show’s 3rd season, will direct the film.

In an interview with if.com.au, the Director of Production for Flying Bark, Alexia Gates-Foale, said that the team is “thrilled” to bring a new story to the Avatar world to life. “With a company full of creatives and super fans, the Avatar feature is a dream project for the team at Flying Bark,” Gates-Foale says.

Paramount Animation executive vice president Mark Bakshi added by saying that they are “so excited to be working with one of the premier and long-standing animation studios in Australia, Flying Bark.”

This unnamed Avatar project is expected to arrive in theaters sometime in 2024 and is just one of three Avatar movies in production. A live-action series is currently in the works at Netflix.

