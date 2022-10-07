Activision Is Teasing Crash Bandicoot News With Pizza Boxes

The latest installment in the Crash Bandicoot franchise, Crash Bandicoot: It’s About Time, might arrive on PC sooner than you think. YouTuber Canadian Guy Eh released a video showing off a promo pizza box that he received from Activision, with a label sticker stating that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is scheduled to arrive on Steam on Oct. 18.

The box Candian Guy acquired might not have had pizza, but it was filled to the brim with Crash merchandise, including a mouse pad, USB Cables, and a T-Shirt.

But, the real kicker was a potential tease of an upcoming game, as the label sticker also had the message, “Hungry for more? Try our new Wompa Pizza for $12.08.” The “price” just so happens to match the day when The 2022 Game Awards is set to air (12/08), hinting that we might want to watch it to get some news about what’s next for our favorite orange Marsupial.

Crash Bandicoot has had a big resurgence in the gaming industry for the past five years. A remastered collection of the first three games, Crash Bandicoot: The N-Sane Trilogy, was released in 2017 on PS4 before arriving on other platforms a year later.

In 2019, Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled, a remaster of the PS1 title, was released on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Finally, Crash 4: It’s About Time was first released in 2020 on PS4 and Xbox One before arriving on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch in 2021.

