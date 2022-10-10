A Gory Video Game Movie Adaptation That Audiences Loved Is Laying Waste on Streaming

Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Video game movie adaptations get a bad rap, but the majority of the time it’s because they suck real bad. Having said that, there have been a handful that have surprisingly bucked that age old trend. (I’m looking at you, Silent Hill). Interestingly, though, one has seemingly come out of nowhere today that has its sights set on streaming domination.

The film in question is 2021’s Mortal Kombat reboot, which has managed to pummel its way up the rankings and nab the ninth spot on HBO’s global Top 10 most-viewed movies list, according to FlixPatrol. Pretty commendable for an action flick that largely went under the radar, right?

Centering on a down and out MMA fighter, Cole Young (portrayed by Deadpool 2’s Lewis Tan), who discovers that he’s destined for greater things thanks to his noble blood and ancestry, the latest Mortal Kombat reimagining pits Cole and a ramshackle band of fighters against the evil and demonic monstrosities from the Outworld. And, yes, that does pave the way to a bunch of slow-mo martial arts battles that pit a myriad of recognizable characters from the iconic arcade IP against one another.

Even though critics were nonplussed by the new Mortal Kombat reboot (it holds a middling 54 percent Critical Score over on Rotten Tomatoes), it seems that general audiences, on the other hand, absolutely adored the pic reflected by its impressive 86 percent Audience Score on the same site. Furthermore, the action-packed reboot actually did quite well financially, reaping in a decent haul of $84.4 million off of a $55 million budget. In fact, a sequel has already been given the greenlight, which will likely please all you hardcore fans out there.

But what say you, though? Have you had a chance to check out the new Mortal Kombat movie yet? Or will you be dodging it like a roundhouse kick to the noggin? Feel free to “Finish him” in the usual place down below to let us know.

