A Blood-Soaked Sequel to a Hit and Miss Horror Series Is Embraced by Fans on Streaming

He may like tearing souls apart, but it seems that the enigmatic leader of the Cenobites likes tearing streaming charts apart, too. That’s right, Clive Barker’s cult classic horror series has just released its eleventh iteration and it sounds like it’s shaping up to be a big hit, not only with the critics but with fans as well.

Yes, the recently released Hellraiser (2022) quasi-reboot/sequel has landed a second spot on Hulu’s most-watched movies list, according to FlixPatrol. Plus, the grisly horror pic is also making a pretty big, blood-drenched splash with audiences.

Here are a few snippets of how fans are reacting to the latest sequel, per Reddit:

Of course, the last few Hellraiser films were largely a bust mainly because those movies had to be fast-tracked through production in a bid for the publisher, Dimension Films, to keep the rights to the IP. Thankfully, however, in late 2020, the series’ creator Clive Barker won a legal battle and reclaimed the rights to the franchise.

Hellraiser (2022) is the first project to be released following said legal battle, and even features Clive Barker as a producer, which helps lend some authenticity to proceedings. For the unaware, in this version, Pinhead has been gender swapped for Sense8 actress Jammie Clayton, who takes on the iconic role with aplomb. In fact, critics were pretty impressed with her scenery-chewing performance. In addition, many fans have praised the film’s score, which features a modernised take on Christopher Young’s original epic soundtrack.

As for its overall critical reception, Hellraiser (2022) is rocking a respectable 67 percent “Fresh” Critical Rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, general audiences have emblazoned the new sequel with a 62 percent rating, at the time of writing, which is not too shabby for a gory horror film as they predominately skew lower than other “more serious” genres.

But tell us, have you had a chance to check out the new Hellraiser yet? Or will you be giving it a miss? Open your puzzle boxes and come let us know in the usual place down below.

