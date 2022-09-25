Toho Animation Reveals New Teaser Visual, Details for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has received a new teaser visual alongside new info regarding what the upcoming season will include.

Revealed during the Toho Animation 10th anniversary event held on Sept. 24, the new key visual acts as a companion to the visual released earlier in the month. On its own, it shows Satoru Gojo along with Itadori Yuji, Fushiguro Megumi, and Kugisaki Nobara on a train, seemingly sharing a normal moment together.

When combined with the other Key Art though, it shows two moments of calm colliding with each other. One has Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto in their younger days with bright smiles on their faces, all while the train around them is filled with people. On the other is the current key group of characters, the train they’re on decrepit and abandoned. At their center, the current day Satoru Gojo and the Suguru Geto from the past appear to be facing each other, preparing to square off.

It’s more than a little foreboding, and the combined images can be viewed together on the official Jujutsu Kaisen website.

As for the new details revealed about the series, it’s good news for fans of the series: Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will be a direct continuation of the anime, picking up right where it left off and adapting two new cours of the series. This will include both the flashback arc covering Satoru Gojo’s Jujutsu High days and at least a portion of the Shibuya arc, where the Jujutsu Sorcerers and the Disaster Curse faction square off in earnest once again.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is still slated for a 2023 release, but it’s still unknown when exactly the first episode will air. For more on the series, check out any of the related articles down below. We’ve also got plenty of other anime-related articles to peruse, including lists of the best anime villains and the best anime senseis.

Related Posts