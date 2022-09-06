Temtem Celebrates 1.0 Release on PC & Consoles With New Launch Trailer

After spending a couple years in early access, Temtem is finally ready for its full launch. Developed by Crema and published by Humble Games, this is an MMORPG with quite a few similarities to Nintendo’s Pokemon franchise. There are plenty of little critters to encounter and catch, and yes, you can make them battle each other and there are type strengths and weaknesses to be aware of.

You can check out the launch trailer down below:

Just calling Temtem a Pokemon clone would be doing it a disservice, though, as it also comes with plenty of other unique side activities we don’t get in Pokemon games, and the MMO aspect alone is enough to set it apart. Being able to battle other players whenever and wherever you encounter them makes the game feel a lot more dynamic and exciting, and it could end up being the social PvP experience Pokemon fans have been looking for.

Here are some of the features you can expect from the game:

Key Features:

Story Campaign: Journey across six vivid islands and embark on the adventure of becoming a Temtem tamer while fighting against the evil Clan Belsoto.

Journey across six vivid islands and embark on the adventure of becoming a Temtem tamer while fighting against the evil Clan Belsoto. Online World: The days of traveling solo are over; in Temtem the world is a massively multiplayer one. Tamers from around the world can join and you will be able to see them around you, living the adventure with you and fighting to become the best Temtem tamer.

The days of traveling solo are over; in Temtem the world is a massively multiplayer one. Tamers from around the world can join and you will be able to see them around you, living the adventure with you and fighting to become the best Temtem tamer. Co-Op Adventure: You will be able to join forces with a friend any time and work together towards your next goal. Catch new Temtem, complete a Route, or face off against a Temtem Leader; all while fighting alongside your friend in dual battles!

You will be able to join forces with a friend any time and work together towards your next goal. Catch new Temtem, complete a Route, or face off against a Temtem Leader; all while fighting alongside your friend in dual battles! Housing: Buy your own house at Atoll Row and decorate it your way. Buy new furniture, color your walls and you’ll be ready to invite your friends over!

Buy your own house at Atoll Row and decorate it your way. Buy new furniture, color your walls and you’ll be ready to invite your friends over! Customize: Customize your character to stand out from the crowd and get new cosmetics while you battle other tamers. Pick a silly hat, a comfy sweatshirt, some pants and you’re ready to go! Or maybe you prefer to wear a full-on cosplay of your favorite Temtem?

Customize your character to stand out from the crowd and get new cosmetics while you battle other tamers. Pick a silly hat, a comfy sweatshirt, some pants and you’re ready to go! Or maybe you prefer to wear a full-on cosplay of your favorite Temtem? Competitive: Start by choosing 8 Temtem and the pick and ban phase will begin. Take turns with your rival to pick your Temtem and ban theirs. When all the decisions are made and the turns are ended, you will end up with a squad of 5 Temtem and the battle will begin.

New Features Available Today:

Seasons: The first season begins! Every 3 months, Temtem tamers can participate in a new season with a theme. Complete weekly quests to level up your Tamer Pass and obtain free and premium rewards.

The first season begins! Every 3 months, Temtem tamers can participate in a new season with a theme. Complete weekly quests to level up your Tamer Pass and obtain free and premium rewards. Tamer’s Paradise: Once you’ve completed the main campaign, complete post-game quests and gain access to Tamer’s Paradise, a new island featuring a variety of endgame activities.

Once you’ve completed the main campaign, complete post-game quests and gain access to Tamer’s Paradise, a new island featuring a variety of endgame activities. Premium Store: Discover weekly new exclusive cosmetic items that will be added with every season.

Temtem is now available on consoles and PC.

