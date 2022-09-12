One Piece Film: Red Comes to Theaters in November; Tickets Go On Sale a Month Before

Earlier this year, it was revealed that One Piece Film: Red would be arriving in U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand theaters at some point in Fall 2022. Today, we’ve learned the silver screen release dates for the film, with select areas being able to watch it this October and November.

We’ve provided exact dates for those time zones for your convenience, alongside a brand new trailer, right down below.

U.S – Nov. 4, 2022

Canada – Nov. 4, 2022

Australia – Nov. 3, 2022

New Zealand – Nov. 3, 2022

Austria – Oct. 13, 2022

Germany – Oct. 13, 2022

For Australia and New Zealand, tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Oct. 5, with North American tickets available starting Oct. 6. The movie will be presented in both subtitled and dubbed versions in theaters. Anyone interested in pre-order can go to the website, linked here.

One Piece Film: Red is the 15th film in the franchise, and it will follow Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat pirates that delves deep into the mysterious character Shanks and his enigmatic daughter, Uta. One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda serves as the executive producer on the film, which is directed by Goro Taniguchi and written by Tsutomu Kuroiwa.

This is the first release of One Piece Film: Red outside of Japan, as it was released significantly earlier there in theaters and IMAX, debuting on Aug. 6, 2022. As of this week, it has already become the highest grossing theatrical release in franchise history, earning over $93M.

