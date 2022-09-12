One of Roald Dahl’s Best Film Adaptations Surges Back to the Top of Streaming Charts

Image Source: TriStar Pictures

You’d be hard-pressed trying to name a children’s author as prolific and beloved as Roald Dahl. With a total of 49 published books to his name – including 18 children’s novels – the best-selling scribe remains one of the most iconic and magnetic children’s novelists of our time. While many of the Cardiff-born writer’s stories have been adapted for the big screen, one in particular is seemingly enjoying a second wind on streaming services.

That’s right, 1996’s Matilda has skyrocketed into Hulu’s Top 10 most-watched movies list and has seized the seventh spot worldwide, according to FlixPatrol. Not too shabby for a pic that released almost three decades ago.

Interestingly, when Matilda first launched it was deemed a box office bomb. Working off a $36 million budget, the comedy-drama only managed to rake in a measly $33.5 million in ticket sales, which is clearly not good business for a big production company like TriStar. Thing is, while Matilda may’ve had a poor cinematic launch, it’s undoubtedly gone on to become a fan favorite amongst Roald Dahl fans.

Image Source: TriStar Pictures

Centering upon a child prodigy who is born into a family of moronic crooks who see her as more of a burden than a blessing, Matilda is a warm and surprisingly thought-provoking flick that deals with themes of education, class, power, opportunity and money, while also simultaneously telling a super entertaining story at the same time.

Starring Miracle on 34th Street’s Mara Wilson as the titular child genius, Twins’ Danny DeVito as the family’s obnoxious patriarch, Canadian Bacon’s Rhea Perlman as the mean-spirited mother (who is in fact DeVito’s wife in real life), Pee-Wee Herman’s Paul Reubens as an FBI investigator, as well as a career-defining turn from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’s Pam Ferris as the enraged headmistress Miss Trunchbull, Matilda is filled to the brim with great characters, funny gags, and interesting themes.

As you’d expect from such a great movie, critics absolutely adored it. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, the family pic holds an out of this world 91 percent Critical Rating, as well as an impressive 73 percent Audience Score. For the unaware, there’s even a modern Matilda reboot in the works that’s scheduled to arrive later this year with Emma Thompson starring as the quintessential big bad, Miss Trunchbull.

Related Posts