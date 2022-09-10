Disenchanted Sees Amy Adams & Roberts Philip Reunite for a Long-Awaited Sequel

Last night, during D23, Disney unveiled the trailer for Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to the 2007 film, Enchanted. The original starred Amy Adams as Giselle, a princess from an animated world who is transported to New York City, where she meets and falls in love with a single father, Robert Philip, played by Patrick Dempsey.

The sequel will once again follow Giselle and Robert as they leave New York City and settle down in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, with their daughters. But, as soon as they move into their new home, they discover a well that reunites them with their old friends Edward and Nancy (James Marsden and Idina Menzel, respectively). However, despite living in our world for 15 years, Giselle still hasn’t quite adjusted to life outside of her magical world.

With the power of a wand, Giselle uses its magic to wish for the perfect fairytale life. However, things begin to backfire, and Giselle must save the world and her family before things worsen.

In addition to Adams (who is also an executive producer for the sequel), Dempsey, Marsden, and Menzel reprising their roles, Disenchanted will also star SNL Allum Maya Rudolph as Malvina Monroe, who serves as the film’s antagonist. Other new cast members will include Gabriella Baldacchino(who replaces Rachel Covey) as Robert’s daughter Morgan, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Oscar Nunez, and Griffin Newman.

Director Adam Shankman (Rock of Ages, Hairspray) will helm the project, with Barry Josephson and Barry Sonnenfeld returning as producers. Disney also confirmed that musical legend Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid, Tangled) would return to compose new songs for the sequel.

Disenchanted will release exclusively on Disney+ on Nov. 24, 2022.