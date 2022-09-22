FIFA 23 Soundtrack Revealed; Includes Bad Bunny, Nas, Phoenix, & More
The final soundtrack for EA Sports’ FIFA 23 has arrived.
With one final edition of EA Sports’ FIFA franchise right around the corner, players already have a couple of things they can get their eyes (and now ears) on. The web app is live, with the FUT 23 Companion mobile app set to go live today. There’s already a Team of the Week to look forward to if you’re a FUT player.
Yet one of the things we get to look forward to each year is the variety within the game’s soundtrack. And now, EA Sports has released their official soundtrack for FIFA 23. You can see for yourself with the official tweet below.
Over 100 hundred songs? Well, let’s not waste anymore time and show you all what players will get to listen to this time around:
|Track
|Artist
|Ojitos lindos
|Bad Bunny, Estéreo
|Ahora y Siempre
|Linton, Quevedo
|SAOKO
|Rosalía
|Finesse
|Pheelz, BNXN fka Buju
|Nail Tech
|Jack Harlow
|Obsessed With You
|Central Cee
|Lift Off
|Labrinth
|Voodoo
|Badshah, J Balvin, Tainy
|forever&more
|ROLE MODEL
|Fils de joie
|Stromae
|Tonight
|Phoenix, Ezra Koenig
|Spitting Off the Edge of the World
|Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius
|Madan (King)
|Bakermat
|Forbidden Feelingz
|Nia Archives
|You’ve Done Enough
|Gorgon City, DRAMA
|Behind The Sun
|ODESZA
|TIERRA ZANTA
|Trueno, Victor Heredia
|papi bones
|FKA twigs, Shygirl
|Hayya Hayya (Better Together)
|Trinidad Cardona, Davido, Aisha
|Pull Up
|Koffee
|Stuck In The Middle
|Greentea Peng
|Zatoichi
|Denzel Curry, slowthai
|Walking On Water
|The Knocks, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
|All The Highs
|San Holo
|Dog Food
|IDK, Denzel Curry
|Sorry I’m Not Sorry
|P Money, Whiney
|Let Me Be Great
|Sampa the Great, Angélique Kidjo
|Otomo
|Bonobo, O’Flynn
|Quiet On Set
|Remi Wolf
|Run em Down
|Graham Lake, Avelino
|Playground
|Bru-C
|On Your Own
|Hayden James, Cassian, Elderbrook
|People
|Kungs, The Knocks
|a-okay
|blackwave., Abhi The Nomad
|40-16 Building
|Nas
|Kuzola
|Pongo
|Pedi
|Baby Tate
|Must Be Love
|Tseba, Electric Fields
|Sirens
|Flume, Caroline Polachek
|Falling Apart
|Sea Girls
|Aquamarine
|Danger Mouse, Black Thought, Michael Kiwanuka
|Sunshine
|wh0
|Run Run
|Shenseea
|Passed Tense
|George FitzGerald, Panda Bear
|Wanna Stay
|Luude, Dear Sunday
|MAN NENNT MICH
|Eunique
|READY4DEM
|Watch the Ride, Emz
|FUN
|Biig Piig
|All I Want
|Lane 8, Arctic Lake
|M.I.A.
|SOHN
|Tenía Razón
|Daniela Lalita
|Rollout
|Young Franco, Jay Prince, Scrufizzer, Close Counters
|Made of Gold
|Ibeyi, Pa Salieu
|Firepit
|Phantoms, Big Wild
|Skelele
|Bad Boy Timz, Olamide
|Kisé
|Lous and The Yakuza
|Mama Used to Say
|Edd
|Look
|Doss
|Season
|Smoke DZA, Girl Talk
|Times Change
|Mall Grab, D Double E, Novelist
|DISCO CLOSURE
|MILKBLOOD
|DC Rot
|Yunè Pinku
|Feel It
|Crooked Colours
|i’m not okay
|sadeyes, Lil Xtra, nothing,nowhere.
|Don’t Be Scared
|Chase & Status, Takura
|Hurt Me
|Cryalot
|White City
|Willow Kayne
|Payback
|Kojey Radical, Knucks
|Dreamer
|LODATO, Janice Robinson
|Full Round Table
|Chappaqua Wrestling
|Breathe In
|Nightmares On Wax, OSHUN
|Maybe Not
|Manga Saint Hilare, Jelani Blackman
|Bricks in the Wall
|Hak Baker
|Smthng
|Muddy Monk
|Drive
|moa moa
|So Sick Of Me
|Haich Ber Na
|Lifted
|Joy Club, TIEKS
|Big Talk
|SOFY
|Jagna
|Alewya
|Daydreaming
|Harry Stone
|Not Yours
|Effy
|Better
|Michael Calfan, Leo Stannard
|The Reapers
|LYAM, Wiki
|FIX YOUR FACE
|seeyousoon
|High Level
|James BKS, The Big Hash
|Hardware
|Monty, Visages, PAV4N, Strategy
|T.T.Y.N.
|Moksi, Diede
|Disturb Them
|Gardna, MC Spyda, Selecta J-Man
|Green Light
|AC Slater, Bleu Clair, Moksi, Kate Wild
|First Flight To Mars
|Ark Woods
|Hello Alien
|Nathan Day
|Heritage
|Regents, Cartridge, Strategy
|Waterfall
|Disclosure, RAYE
|Can’t Sleep
|VENICE
|Ounana
|Bianca Costa
So there you have it. Do any tracks stand out for you? Personally speaking, it’s always nice to see Bonobo. Outside of that, as is typically the case, the FIFA soundtrack features endless amounts of collaborations as well as a solid variety. It remains to be seen whether or not more songs will be added to the soundtrack once FIFA 23 is released into the world, but until then, there’s plenty to enjoy.
FIFA 23 releases worldwide on Sept. 30, 2022, and is available to play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
