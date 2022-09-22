FIFA 23 Soundtrack Revealed; Includes Bad Bunny, Nas, Phoenix, & More

With one final edition of EA Sports’ FIFA franchise right around the corner, players already have a couple of things they can get their eyes (and now ears) on. The web app is live, with the FUT 23 Companion mobile app set to go live today. There’s already a Team of the Week to look forward to if you’re a FUT player.

Yet one of the things we get to look forward to each year is the variety within the game’s soundtrack. And now, EA Sports has released their official soundtrack for FIFA 23. You can see for yourself with the official tweet below.

The Sound of The World’s Game. 🔊🌍



Introducing the #FIFA23 Soundtrack.

Featuring over 100 songs from artists representing 34 countries. Listen now on @Spotify.



Listen now 👇https://t.co/XczKLnaDNY pic.twitter.com/UU84G89CdR — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 22, 2022

Over 100 hundred songs? Well, let’s not waste anymore time and show you all what players will get to listen to this time around:

Track Artist Ojitos lindos Bad Bunny, Estéreo Ahora y Siempre Linton, Quevedo SAOKO Rosalía Finesse Pheelz, BNXN fka Buju Nail Tech Jack Harlow Obsessed With You Central Cee Lift Off Labrinth Voodoo Badshah, J Balvin, Tainy forever&more ROLE MODEL Fils de joie Stromae Tonight Phoenix, Ezra Koenig Spitting Off the Edge of the World Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius Madan (King) Bakermat Forbidden Feelingz Nia Archives You’ve Done Enough Gorgon City, DRAMA Behind The Sun ODESZA TIERRA ZANTA Trueno, Victor Heredia papi bones FKA twigs, Shygirl Hayya Hayya (Better Together) Trinidad Cardona, Davido, Aisha Pull Up Koffee Stuck In The Middle Greentea Peng Zatoichi Denzel Curry, slowthai Walking On Water The Knocks, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs All The Highs San Holo Dog Food IDK, Denzel Curry Sorry I’m Not Sorry P Money, Whiney Let Me Be Great Sampa the Great, Angélique Kidjo Otomo Bonobo, O’Flynn Quiet On Set Remi Wolf Run em Down Graham Lake, Avelino Playground Bru-C On Your Own Hayden James, Cassian, Elderbrook People Kungs, The Knocks a-okay blackwave., Abhi The Nomad 40-16 Building Nas Kuzola Pongo Pedi Baby Tate Must Be Love Tseba, Electric Fields Sirens Flume, Caroline Polachek Falling Apart Sea Girls Aquamarine Danger Mouse, Black Thought, Michael Kiwanuka Sunshine wh0 Run Run Shenseea Passed Tense George FitzGerald, Panda Bear Wanna Stay Luude, Dear Sunday MAN NENNT MICH Eunique READY4DEM Watch the Ride, Emz FUN Biig Piig All I Want Lane 8, Arctic Lake M.I.A. SOHN Tenía Razón Daniela Lalita Rollout Young Franco, Jay Prince, Scrufizzer, Close Counters Made of Gold Ibeyi, Pa Salieu Firepit Phantoms, Big Wild Skelele Bad Boy Timz, Olamide Kisé Lous and The Yakuza Mama Used to Say Edd Look Doss Season Smoke DZA, Girl Talk Times Change Mall Grab, D Double E, Novelist DISCO CLOSURE MILKBLOOD DC Rot Yunè Pinku Feel It Crooked Colours i’m not okay sadeyes, Lil Xtra, nothing,nowhere. Don’t Be Scared Chase & Status, Takura Hurt Me Cryalot White City Willow Kayne Payback Kojey Radical, Knucks Dreamer LODATO, Janice Robinson Full Round Table Chappaqua Wrestling Breathe In Nightmares On Wax, OSHUN Maybe Not Manga Saint Hilare, Jelani Blackman Bricks in the Wall Hak Baker Smthng Muddy Monk Drive moa moa So Sick Of Me Haich Ber Na Lifted Joy Club, TIEKS Big Talk SOFY Jagna Alewya Daydreaming Harry Stone Not Yours Effy Better Michael Calfan, Leo Stannard The Reapers LYAM, Wiki FIX YOUR FACE seeyousoon High Level James BKS, The Big Hash Hardware Monty, Visages, PAV4N, Strategy T.T.Y.N. Moksi, Diede Disturb Them Gardna, MC Spyda, Selecta J-Man Green Light AC Slater, Bleu Clair, Moksi, Kate Wild First Flight To Mars Ark Woods Hello Alien Nathan Day Heritage Regents, Cartridge, Strategy Waterfall Disclosure, RAYE Can’t Sleep VENICE Ounana Bianca Costa

So there you have it. Do any tracks stand out for you? Personally speaking, it’s always nice to see Bonobo. Outside of that, as is typically the case, the FIFA soundtrack features endless amounts of collaborations as well as a solid variety. It remains to be seen whether or not more songs will be added to the soundtrack once FIFA 23 is released into the world, but until then, there’s plenty to enjoy.

FIFA 23 releases worldwide on Sept. 30, 2022, and is available to play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

