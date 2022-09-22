Connect with us

FIFA 23 Soundtrack Revealed; Includes Bad Bunny, Nas, Phoenix, & More

The final soundtrack for EA Sports’ FIFA 23 has arrived.
With one final edition of EA Sports’ FIFA franchise right around the corner, players already have a couple of things they can get their eyes (and now ears) on. The web app is live, with the FUT 23 Companion mobile app set to go live today. There’s already a Team of the Week to look forward to if you’re a FUT player.

Yet one of the things we get to look forward to each year is the variety within the game’s soundtrack. And now, EA Sports has released their official soundtrack for FIFA 23. You can see for yourself with the official tweet below.

Over 100 hundred songs? Well, let’s not waste anymore time and show you all what players will get to listen to this time around:

TrackArtist
Ojitos lindos Bad Bunny, Estéreo
Ahora y SiempreLinton, Quevedo
SAOKORosalía
FinessePheelz, BNXN fka Buju
Nail TechJack Harlow
Obsessed With YouCentral Cee
Lift OffLabrinth
VoodooBadshah, J Balvin, Tainy
forever&moreROLE MODEL
Fils de joieStromae
TonightPhoenix, Ezra Koenig
Spitting Off the Edge of the WorldYeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius
Madan (King)Bakermat
Forbidden FeelingzNia Archives
You’ve Done EnoughGorgon City, DRAMA
Behind The SunODESZA
TIERRA ZANTATrueno, Victor Heredia
papi bonesFKA twigs, Shygirl
Hayya Hayya (Better Together)Trinidad Cardona, Davido, Aisha
Pull UpKoffee
Stuck In The MiddleGreentea Peng
ZatoichiDenzel Curry, slowthai
Walking On WaterThe Knocks, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
All The HighsSan Holo
Dog FoodIDK, Denzel Curry
Sorry I’m Not SorryP Money, Whiney
Let Me Be GreatSampa the Great, Angélique Kidjo
OtomoBonobo, O’Flynn
Quiet On SetRemi Wolf
Run em DownGraham Lake, Avelino
PlaygroundBru-C
On Your OwnHayden James, Cassian, Elderbrook
PeopleKungs, The Knocks
a-okayblackwave., Abhi The Nomad
40-16 BuildingNas
KuzolaPongo
PediBaby Tate
Must Be LoveTseba, Electric Fields
SirensFlume, Caroline Polachek
Falling ApartSea Girls
AquamarineDanger Mouse, Black Thought, Michael Kiwanuka
Sunshinewh0
Run RunShenseea
Passed TenseGeorge FitzGerald, Panda Bear
Wanna StayLuude, Dear Sunday
MAN NENNT MICHEunique
READY4DEMWatch the Ride, Emz
FUN Biig Piig
All I WantLane 8, Arctic Lake
M.I.A.SOHN
Tenía RazónDaniela Lalita
RolloutYoung Franco, Jay Prince, Scrufizzer, Close Counters
Made of GoldIbeyi, Pa Salieu
FirepitPhantoms, Big Wild
SkeleleBad Boy Timz, Olamide
KiséLous and The Yakuza
Mama Used to SayEdd
LookDoss
SeasonSmoke DZA, Girl Talk
Times ChangeMall Grab, D Double E, Novelist
DISCO CLOSUREMILKBLOOD
DC RotYunè Pinku
Feel ItCrooked Colours
i’m not okaysadeyes, Lil Xtra, nothing,nowhere.
Don’t Be ScaredChase & Status, Takura
Hurt MeCryalot
White CityWillow Kayne
PaybackKojey Radical, Knucks
DreamerLODATO, Janice Robinson
Full Round TableChappaqua Wrestling
Breathe InNightmares On Wax, OSHUN
Maybe NotManga Saint Hilare, Jelani Blackman
Bricks in the WallHak Baker
SmthngMuddy Monk
Drivemoa moa
So Sick Of MeHaich Ber Na
LiftedJoy Club, TIEKS
Big TalkSOFY
JagnaAlewya
DaydreamingHarry Stone
Not YoursEffy
BetterMichael Calfan, Leo Stannard
The ReapersLYAM, Wiki
FIX YOUR FACEseeyousoon
High LevelJames BKS, The Big Hash
HardwareMonty, Visages, PAV4N, Strategy
T.T.Y.N.Moksi, Diede
Disturb ThemGardna, MC Spyda, Selecta J-Man
Green LightAC Slater, Bleu Clair, Moksi, Kate Wild
First Flight To MarsArk Woods
Hello AlienNathan Day
HeritageRegents, Cartridge, Strategy
WaterfallDisclosure, RAYE
Can’t SleepVENICE
OunanaBianca Costa

So there you have it. Do any tracks stand out for you? Personally speaking, it’s always nice to see Bonobo. Outside of that, as is typically the case, the FIFA soundtrack features endless amounts of collaborations as well as a solid variety. It remains to be seen whether or not more songs will be added to the soundtrack once FIFA 23 is released into the world, but until then, there’s plenty to enjoy.

FIFA 23 releases worldwide on Sept. 30, 2022, and is available to play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

