She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Delayed, Now Set to Air Weekly on Thursdays

She-Hulk Attorney At Law is now set to release just a day later with new episodes coming out weekly on Thursdays.

Earlier today in a short trailer released on YouTube, Marvel Studios announced that the upcoming Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law will be slightly delayed.

When Does She-Hulk Attorney At Law Come Out

Originally set to begin two weeks from today on Aug. 17, the new MCU TV series is now scheduled to begin just a day later on Aug. 18 with new episodes coming out each Thursday.

This is a bit of a change from the standard set by Loki last year with new episodes premiering every Wednesday. There are currently no details from Marvel about why this change is happening or if future MCU TV programs will adopt this new weekly Thursday release schedule.

The nine episodes in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law are currently scheduled to release weekly on Disney+ every Thursday from Aug. 18 to Oct. 13. This marks the first time that an MCU TV show will have a nine-episode-long season since the first season of What If ran from Aug. 11 to Oct. 6 last year.

There aren’t any massive reveals in the new trailer like the last one that teased a Daredevil cameo. Yet, it’s worth noting that She-Hulk will be the first time seeing Charlie Cox back in the Daredevil suit since the third season of the Netflix series.

Other notable cameos include Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk. The lead, Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk will be played by Canadian actor, Tatiana Maslany.

You can check out the official date announcement trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law down below.

