Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Lechonk Has a Hilariously Fitting Google Autocorrect

Are you in love with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s new Pokemon, Lechonk? Then you’re going to love this Google search for the character.

Unless you live under a rock, you’ve likely seen, or at least heard, by now that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have two brand new trailers that have just been released. In the videos, Nintendo shows off plenty of important news, including a release date, gameplay, and a handful of new Pokemon.

Of all these new characters, though, one has already managed to grab Pokemon fans thanks to its adorable name and simple design. No, it isn’t the snake-like Legendaries, Koraidon and Miraidon. Instead, a simple little normal-type hog Pokemon named Lechonk is the internet’s new favorite Pokemon.

You can check out the official description for Lechonk below:

“Lechonk uses its sense of smell to find and eat only the most fragrant wild grasses and the richest Berries. As a result of its dining habits, it has come to radiate an aroma resembling herbs that bug Pokémon dislike.”

Reading that description and hearing the name, it isn’t hard to see why people are falling in love with Lechonk. What’s even more hilarious about this Pokemon is that when you search its name, Google assumes you’re looking up the Spanish name for a suckling pig, aka a lechon.

A further look into the images section of Google only makes things worse, as it’s filled with images of little lechons being roasted for dinner. Thankfully, the world of Pokemon is a little less cruel, meaning Lechonk will only have to battle others to the brink of death for sport instead of being served up on a platter as a meal.

What are your thoughts on Lechonk and everything else we saw from the newest trailers? Be sure to let us know in the comments section below. While you’re here, you should also check out all the great Pokemon features, news, and quizzes we’ve got for you down below. Remember, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are coming out November 18, 2022. You’ll be celebrating with your very own Lechonk very soon!

