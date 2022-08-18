New Dead Island 2 Pre-Order Listing on Amazon Hints at the Game’s Possible Revival

Dead Island 2 was announced almost a decade ago with an unforgettable trailer, and was meant to serve as a sequel to the 2011 zombie game, Dead Island. It got announced, and then it just went away. The game was listed on Amazon for pre-orders for literal years and most fans probably assumed the game was dead by this point, but perhaps not.

Dead Island 2: Day 1 Edition (PS4) is up for preorder on Amazon ($69.99) https://t.co/tPNfDAfh8c #ad



Dated Feb 3, 2023. This is a brand new listing on Amazon and not the one that's been there for like 84 years pic.twitter.com/l2PNjoHOpH — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 18, 2022

As spotted by Wario64, Dead Island 2 has just gotten two new pre-order listings on Amazon for PS4 and Xbox One. It’s important to note that these are completely new listings, and not the original one that’s been up there for ages.

With these new listings, it seems highly possible that Deep Silver could be reviving the game and bringing it back from development hell, but do take them with a grain of salt as we haven’t heard anything from the publishers or developers just yet. That being said, we’ll keep you updated as more info comes our way.

