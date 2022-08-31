The Full Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury Prologue Is Now Available on Youtube

Today, a full 30-minute prologue has been released for the upcoming anime Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury. While in Japanese, the video features plenty of subbed caption options, which you can experience for yourself right down below.

At Fólkvangr, a front constructed inside an asteroid, the Gundam Lfrith is undergoing operating tests in the Vanadis Institute’s laboratory. The Lfrith has not yet managed to meet the conditions imposed by the council, and test pilot Elnora Samaya is growing impatient.

Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury is the first television show in the franchise since Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans originally aired in Japan back in 2015. This new series follows a lone girl from the remote planet of Mercury who transfers to the futuristic Asticassia School of Technology. The school is run by the Beneritt Group, a corporation that dominates the militaristic ecosystem that has been established throughout space.

The anime is directed by Hiroshi Kobayashi, with Ichiro Ohkouchi in charge of composition and script. The production team responsible for Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury will also be none other than Bandai Namco Filmworks’ Sunrise.

When Does Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury Come Out?

Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury is slated to broadcast every Sunday at 5 PM JPT, starting Oct. 28, 2022. Simulcasts have also been planned for outside of Japan, but no info has been revealed as of yet.

