Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection Gets a Nostalgic Nintendo Switch Trailer

Today, Nintendo Switch and Life is Strange fans can rejoice, as a brand new trailer for Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection.

The collection will feature the most recent versions of Life is Strange: Remastered and Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered with all released patches. You can check out the official trailer Nintendo Switch trailer for Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection and an official description right down below.

Life is Strange is a series of award-winning and critically-acclaimed narrative adventure games, including Life is Strange: True Colors, the Life is Strange Remastered Collection, and Life is Strange 2. Discover a universe where everyday heroes wield supernatural powers, while dealing with real challenges, real relationships, and real emotions. Whether it’s using Alex Chen’s psychic power of Empathy to discover the truth behind her brother’s death, exploring the mysteries of Arcadia Bay with Max Caulfield’s rewind ability and Chloe Price’s sparky backtalk, or guiding the telekinetic Daniel Diaz through a dangerous road-trip as his older brother, Sean, the stories of Life is Strange are compelling, challenging, and emotionally engaging. It’s our world… with a twist of the strange. No matter your choices, the experience will stay with you forever.

Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection arrives on Nintendo Switch on Sept. 27, 2022, which pre-orders available now at the following link.

