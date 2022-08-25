GTA Online Update Adds The Grotti Brioso 300, Sprunk vs. eCola Showdown, & More

GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises has a boatload of new goodies for players to unwrap, as this week’s update introduces new vehicles, collectibles, and activities. Most notably, you’ll be able to head over to Benny’s Original Motor Works and get your hands on The Grotti Brioso 300, which also has a Widebody upgrade.

The rivalry between Sprunk and eCola is also heating up, as players will get to choose which side they fight for in an epic showdown to see which brand comes out on top. For a full breakdown of everything that is being added, you can check out more about this week’s update right down below.

New Vehicle: The Grotti Brioso 300 available from Benny’s Original Motor Works, with an available Widebody upgrade

finding one of the 100 bags of will earn players GTA$ and RP, find them all to earn an additional GTA$ bonus and exclusive LD Organics merchandise Sprunk vs. eCola: players can vote to support their favorite brand by joining the official Sprunk or eCola Crew on Social Club, drinking cans of each soda – available for free from vending machines, Convenience Stores, or Snack Bowls, and by claiming the free Sprunk or eCola Bodysuit Outfits from any clothing store The winning brand will reward all GTA Online players with their Hat, Parachute Bag, Varsity Jacket, and a GTA$300K bonus for logging in during the competition ending September 14

Crime Scenes are scattered throughout the city for players to discover and search for pieces of the new Service Carbine and a GTA$ and RP bonus

are scattered throughout the city for players to discover and search for Triple GTA$ and RP on the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series through September 14

through September 14 4X GTA$ and RP on Lamar Contact Missions

Triple GTA$ and RP on Stockpile

Available to view, test, and purchase at the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The Bravado Buffalo STX in Metallic Bright Green wrapped with the Sprunk Racing livery, a Lampadati Michelli GT in Classic Red and a Vintage eCola Livery, the Ocelot Jugular in Classic Garnet Red and a Sports Stripes livery, the Benefactor Schwartzer, and a Vapid Dominator ASP in Matte Red and a Black Classic Sports Stripe livery

placing in the Top 4 in LS Car Meet Races 4 days in a row will earn players a Sprunk-green BF Club On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S Hao’s Premium Test Ride: The Coil Cyclone II This week’s Hao’s Special Works Time Trial takes place between Pacific Bluffs and Mount Gordo

40% off Nightclubs and their Upgrades and Modifications

Vehicle Discounts: 50% off the Vapid Chino, Pegassi Vacca, and Benefactor XLS, 40% off the Declasse DR1, Progen PR4, Vapid Hustler, and Annis RE-7B, 30% off the Ocelot Jugular

50% off the Vapid Chino, Pegassi Vacca, and Benefactor XLS, 40% off the Declasse DR1, Progen PR4, Vapid Hustler, and Annis RE-7B, 30% off the Ocelot Jugular This Month’s Ongoing GTA+ Benefits : Free Lampadati Corsita from Legendary Motorsport, Executive Office Upgrades, 50% Bonus GTA$ and RP on Operation Paper Trail, free clothing and accessories, plus additional Member Bonuses

: Free Lampadati Corsita from Legendary Motorsport, Executive Office Upgrades, 50% Bonus GTA$ and RP on Operation Paper Trail, free clothing and accessories, plus additional Member Bonuses Prime Gaming Bonuses: GTA Online players who successfully connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get GTA$125K just for playing anytime this week

GTA Online and its latest update, The Criminal Enterprises, is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. If you’re still looking for more amazing GTA Online-related content, then check out our official interview with Franklin Clinton’s voice actor, Shawn Fonteno. In this exclusive conversation, the actor talks about his work as Franklin, the character’s return to the game, and much more.