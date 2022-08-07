Dragon Ball FighterZ Getting PS5, Xbox Series X|S Versions, & Rollback Netcode

During the celebrations for EVO 2022 Bandai Namco revealed news about its popular fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ.

During the celebrations for EVO 2022 Bandai Namco revealed news about its popular fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ.

The game is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with a release date not yet announced. Upgrade will also be offered for free to those who have the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game via the upgrade program or smart delivery.

On top of that, rollback netcode will also be implemented on these versions. Players on PC will also get to enjoy it, but it’ll be an option. Those who prefer the delay-based system will still be able to use it.

This is especially relevant considering that rollback netcode will have higher system requirements, albeit details have not been shared just yet.

Implementation will take some time, but Bandai Namco hopes to have it ready as soon as possible, with more information promised at a later date.

Incidentally, the tournament was won by French player Wawa, who defeated Nitro from the US.

[#DBFZ]

The release of the PlayStation🄬5 and Xbox Series X｜S versions of “DRAGON BALL FighterZ" with the rollback netcode system implemented has been decided.



*More information will be released at a later date. Please await for further details. pic.twitter.com/EuYwbbIKwD — Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) August 7, 2022

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. We know that it has sold over 8 million copies as of November 2021 and this should explain why Bandai Namco is still supporting it.

If you want to know why it’s so well-loved by the fans, you can check out our review.