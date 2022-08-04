A Kaiju No. 8 Anime Has Officially Been Announced

Today, it was revealed that the adventures of Kafka Hibino are coming to life, as Kaiju No. 8 is going to be getting its very own anime adaptation. The news came by way of a trailer earlier today, which you can see for yourself down below.

“Kafka wants to clean up kaiju, but not literally! Will a sudden metamorphosis stand in the way of his dream?

For anyone that’s never heard of Kaiju No. 8, it’s a story about a young boy’s battle to try and eliminate the giants that are terrorizing his world. But in order to accomplish this goal, Kafka Hibino must become a monster himself, literally, as he turns himself into a kaiju to put an end to this threat once and for all.

It’s a fascinating tale of growth, as we see Kafka evolve from a corpse clean-up man who’s always wanted to join the Japanese Defense Force to someone capable of making a few kaiju corpses of his own. While info is still a bit brief on the adaptation of Naoya Matsumoto’s hit manga series, we do know that Toho Studios will be in charge of producing it.

Featured Image Source: Viz Media