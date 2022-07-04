Player Unearths Hilarious Article Hidden in The Medium

We all know that all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, but did you know that writing reams of text in a fictitious video game can also have similar consequences?

Well, thanks to Reddit user lfatalframel, we now have intel that suggest that penning the world-building lore in The Medium may’ve seriously rubbed one writer up the wrong way. Specifically, the aforementioned Reddit user discovered an in-game magazine with the ramblings of what seem like a madman.

Want proof? Check it out for yourself down below:

Image Source: Reddit

For those who’re finding the image above a little tricky to read, here’s an extract that I’ve transcribed to make it a wee bit easier on the eyes. It starts off innocuous enough, but it soon gets a little bit… Jack Torrance, if you know what I mean.

The Earth is and will be our home, but writing about it and completing the text for the newspaper is boring because no one reads this nonsense anyway, so I sit in front of the monitor and fill this text with rubbish, so I sit in front of the monitor and fill this text with rubbish, so I sit in front of the monitor and fill this text with rubbish, so I sit in front of the monitor and fill this text with rubbish, so I sit in front of the monitor and fill this text with rubbish […]

At first blush, it looks like an intern was charged with having to write some in-game lore for The Medium, but had better places to be. So, to make things easier for everyone, they just copy-pasted a few sentences together and called it a day.

To be honest, we can’t help but respect their corner-cutting moxie. At least it was amusing enough to warrant an article like this. That’s got to mean something, right?

The Medium is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.

