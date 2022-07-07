NBA 2K23’s Cover Athlete Is Devin Booker

Today, 2K has officially unveiled the cover athlete for the next iteration of its hit NBA 2K basketball series. The news came by way of an official press release, which revealed there will actually be three different athletes gracing the cover, all depending on which version of the game you get.

Who Is the NBA 2K23 Cover Athelete?

This time around, it was revealed that Phoenix Suns’ shooting guard, three-time NBA All-Star, and 2022 NBA All-NBA 1st Team member, Devin Booker, will be featured on this year’s Standard Edition and cross-gen Digital Deluxe Edition.

Alongside Booker, the iconic Michael Jordan – a six-time NBA Champion and five-time Kia NBA Most Valuable Player and known as one of the greatest basketball players of all time – will also be appearing on the NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition and the brand-new NBA 2K23 Championship Editions of the game.

Lastly, players can also purchase a limited version of the WNBA Edition as a GameStop exclusive, featuring Phoenix Mercury’s two-time Kia WNBA Finals MVP, three-time WNBA Champion, WNBA all-time leading scorer, and five-time Olympic gold medalist, Diana Taurasi, along with Seattle Storm’s four-time WNBA Champion, thirteen-time WNBA All-Star, WNBA all-time assists leader, and five-time Olympic gold medalist, Sue Bird.

Below, we’ve included a breakdown of what comes with each of these, which also features the pricing:

The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99*** on PlayStation® 4 (PS4™), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC and $69.99*** on PlayStation® 5 (PS5™) and Xbox Series X|S. Additionally, a special version of the Standard Edition , recognizing the cross-section of music and basketball culture, is planned for later this Fall. More information will be shared in the coming months;

will be available for $59.99*** on PlayStation® 4 (PS4™), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC and $69.99*** on PlayStation® 5 (PS5™) and Xbox Series X|S. Additionally, a special version of the , recognizing the cross-section of music and basketball culture, is planned for later this Fall. More information will be shared in the coming months; The Digital Deluxe Edition will be available for $79.99*** and grants players access to the Standard Edition across both generations of gaming within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles; along with MyTEAM content, including 10K MyTEAM Points; 10 MyTEAM Tokens; 23 MyTEAM Promo Packs; Cover Star Players: Sapphire Devin Booker, Ruby Michael Jordan; Free Agent Option Pack; 1 Diamond Jordan Shoe (non-auctionable); and 1 Ruby Coach Card Pack; as well as MyCAREER content, including 10x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts; 10x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts; 2-hour Double XP Coin; 4x MyCAREER T-Shirts; Backpack; Custom Design Cover Star Skateboard; and Arm Sleeves;

will be available for $79.99*** and grants players access to the across both generations of gaming within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles; along with MyTEAM content, including 10K MyTEAM Points; 10 MyTEAM Tokens; 23 MyTEAM Promo Packs; Cover Star Players: Sapphire Devin Booker, Ruby Michael Jordan; Free Agent Option Pack; 1 Diamond Jordan Shoe (non-auctionable); and 1 Ruby Coach Card Pack; as well as MyCAREER content, including 10x 6 types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts; 10x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts; 2-hour Double XP Coin; 4x MyCAREER T-Shirts; Backpack; Custom Design Cover Star Skateboard; and Arm Sleeves; The Michael Jordan Edition will be available for $99.99*** on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and features 100K Virtual Currency in addition to the MyTEAM and MyCAREER content included in the Digital Deluxe Edition ;

will be available for $99.99*** on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and features 100K Virtual Currency in addition to the MyTEAM and MyCAREER content included in the ; The brand new Championship Edition will be available for $149.99*** on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass****; 10% XP Boost on MyTEAM Season Progression; 10% XP Boost on MyCAREER Season Progression; and exclusive Michael Jordan-themed Go-Kart available at launch, in addition to the 100K Virtual Currency, MyTEAM, and MyCAREER content included in the Michael Jordan Edition . This edition will have limited availability and the digital version will only be available for pre-order. Physical versions will be available in select regions and select retailers while stocks last****.

will be available for $149.99*** on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass****; 10% XP Boost on MyTEAM Season Progression; 10% XP Boost on MyCAREER Season Progression; and exclusive Michael Jordan-themed Go-Kart available at launch, in addition to the 100K Virtual Currency, MyTEAM, and MyCAREER content included in the . This edition will have limited availability and the digital version will only be available for pre-order. Physical versions will be available in select regions and select retailers while stocks last****. Dual-gen access is included for the Digital Deluxe Edition, the Michael Jordan Edition, and the Championship Edition for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms and provides a version of the game on each console generation within the same console family.

Pre-orders for each edition of NBA 2K23 are available now, with the full game set to release on Sept. 9, 2022.

Related Posts