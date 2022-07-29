Metallica Pays Tribute to Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson During a Live Performance of Master of Puppets

***Significant spoilers for Stranger Things Part 4 below***

Eddie Munson is easily the best part about Stranger Things 4. The character has become a beloved part of the fandom and actor Joseph Quinn has become a breakout star for his role. During the show, Eddie delivers an excellent performance where his character fights off flesh-eating bats with the power of metal.

Eddie Munson plays a face-melting rendition of Metallica’s song, Master of Puppets, during a critical scene in Stranger Things 4. The infectious energy and visceral power he brings to the screen was actually so impressive, it managed to catch the attention of Metallica themselves.

A few weeks ago, the band reacted to the scene, stating just how awesome it was. To prove how much they loved it, yesterday, Metallica paid tribute to Eddie’s iconic guitar solo in the show by adding his face to their live performance, which you can see below thanks to the Twitter account bestofjosephq.

Metallica performing "Master Of Puppets" while Eddie Munson is on the screens pic.twitter.com/BPRWyDQkmb — best of joseph quinn (@bestofjosephq) July 29, 2022

Stranger Things is no stranger to musical tributes, as Twenty-One Pilots delivered a tribute performance surrounding the show during a recent live performance. Here is to hoping we get to see some more amazing crossovers between this Netflix original and legendary musicians when the show returns for its final season next year.

If you have yet to watch Stranger Things 4 or the show at all, now is the time to start. All four seasons are currently available on Netflix, so throw up your heavy metal devil horns and get ready for a wild ride. And if you have watched the show, check the questions we need answered in Stranger Things 5.

