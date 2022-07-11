Jamie Foxx & Snoop Dogg Hunt Vampires in this New Netflix Original
Came for the vampires, stayed for Dave Franco.
Netflix’s original movies can be a little hit-or-miss, but their new project about vampire hunting in Los Angeles definitely looks like it’ll be a fun romp at the very least. Titled Day Shift, the movie centers around Jamie Foxx, who plays a blue-collar dad who hunts vampires for a living.
You can check out the trailer down below:
We’ll also be seeing other prolific names including Dave Franco (who is lowkey the better Franco brother, don’t @ us), who plays the nerdy sidekick that defends Breaking Dawn Part 2, which is a choice. Snoop Dogg will also star in the movie as another badass vampire hunter, and look, anything with Snoop Dogg is just destined to be great. Like season 2 of Mythic Quest.
Day Shift is set to premiere on Netflix on Aug. 12.
