Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon Teases Trailer Targaryen Conflict

Today, HBO Max unveiled the official trailer for Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, showing off a bit of what fans can expect from the prequel series when it releases on HBO’s streaming service next month. In the trailer below, we see a conflict brewing regarding the next Targaryen that is set to sit on the Iron Throne and a boatload of dragons.

You can check it out for yourself, as well as a brief synopsis, below.

Centuries before the events of A Game of Thrones, House Targaryen—the only family of dragonlords to survive the Doom of Valyria—took up residence on Dragonstone. Fire and Blood begins their tale with the legendary Aegon the Conqueror, creator of the Iron Throne, and goes on to recount the generations of Targaryens who fought to hold that iconic seat, all the way up to the civil war that nearly tore their dynasty apart. What really happened during the Dance of the Dragons? Why did it become so deadly to visit Valyria after the Doom? What is the origin of Daenerys’s three dragon eggs? These are but a few of the questions answered in this essential chronicle, as related by a learned maester of the Citadel…

House of the Dragon premieres on Aug. 21, 2022, on HBO Max. While you wait for the next epic saga in the series, be sure to check out all of the other amazing Game of Thrones-related content down below. That includes plenty of features, news, and quizzes that fans of the series will surely love.

Image Source: HBO Max