Friend Ball Replica Now Available on the Pokemon Center Website

Pokemon fans and collectors will be interested in this beautiful die-cast Friend Ball replica, available now on the Pokemon Center website.

The Pokemon Company and the Wand Company have announced a brand new item in the Poke Ball replica series: the Friend Ball is now available to purchase through the Pokemon Center website.

The Friend Ball is a die-cast replica of the design straight from the Pokemon games. It has a motion-sensing, multicolor light and comes inside a uniquely numbered case. The replica is true to size, fitting perfectly in the palm of the hand.

In the games, it is said that Pokemon that are caught with a Friend Ball will become more friendly to the trainer who catches them. This special type of Poke Ball was introduced in Pokemon Gold and Pokemon Silver.

Here’s what the official Pokemon Center website lists for the details of the Friend Ball replica:

Includes Friend Ball, black display case, polished stainless steel display ring (hidden in the bottom of the display case), illustrated manual, 3 AA batteries installed in the display case, and 3 AAA batteries installed inside the Poké Ball

Friend Ball measures nearly 3 inches (75 mm) in diameter—based on its actual size within the world of Pokémon

Detailed, die-cast metal shell with a high-gloss lacquer finish

Touch- and proximity-sensing technology with illumination

Can be displayed in the presentation display case or separately on the included display ring

Officially licensed by The Pokémon Company International and made by The Wand Company

The Friend Ball replica costs $99 with a purchase limit of two per customer.

This is the second of four die-case Poke Ball replicas to be made available for purchase in 2022; earlier this year, the Heal Ball design was introduced and can still be ordered for a limited time. Quick Ball and Cherish Ball designs are still to be expected before the end of the year.

It is also part of the second series of Poke Ball replicas produced by the Wand Company; previously, they created replicas featuring the designs of the standard Poke Ball, Great Ball, Ultra Ball, Dusk Ball, and Premier Ball.

If you’re interested in purchasing the Friend Ball replica, you can head over to the listing on the Pokemon Center website. If you want to read more about these special Poke Ball replicas, you can visit the Wand Company’s website right here, which has detailed information on all of their Poke Ball products.