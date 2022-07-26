Capcom Announces Declining Sales & Profit Year-on-Year, but Performance Was Still “Solid”

Image source: Capcom

Today Capcom announced its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year, related to the period between April 1 and June 30.

For the first time in quite a long time, all the relevant figures show a decline, with sales dropping 47.9% year-on-year and operating income dropping 48.9%

You can see a summary below.

Yet, Capcom mentions that the results of its Digital Contents business are considered “solid.” This is explained by the fact that this quarter is comparing with the one in which the publisher released Resident Evil Village & Monster Hunter Rise, while the only big new release this time around is Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

The specific results for the Digital Contents Business were net sales at 19,860 million yen (down 54.8% year-over-year) and operating income at 12,541 million yen (down 48.7% year-over-year).

The company is still on track to achieve its tenth year in a row with a positive operating income.

On top of this, we also hear that the sales volume of catalog and digital games grew year-on-year. If you’re unfamiliar with financial lingo, catalog games are older titles that have not been released in the latest quarter.

Capcom now plans to focus on upcoming major game releases in the second half of the year and on continuing to promote high-margin digital sales.

If you’re interested in the comparison, you can check out our dedicated article featuring Capcom’s results for the previous quarter, which were released back in May.