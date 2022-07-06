Studio Ghibli & Bandai Namco Celebrate 33 Years of Kiki’s Delivery Service With Adorable Merch

To celebrate the 33-year anniversary of Studio Ghibli’s hit fantasy adventure, Bandai Namco is creating a new line of products themed around Kiki’s Delivery Service. Currently, merch includes plushies, crafts, figures, and more items from the Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America line of Studio Ghibli licensed merchandise based on this beloved anime.

You can check out each of the products, their pricing, and brief descriptions below:

Kiki’s Delivery Service Memory of Koriko Paper Theater

Brand: Ensky

Ensky Description: From the hit Studio Ghibli Film Kiki’s Delivery Service. Clever artistic uses of paper are one of the many things characteristic of Japanese culture and this item is no exception. Create a multi-layered paper 3-D scene of Kiki flying with Jiji in their town of Koriko

MSRP: $17.00

$17.00 Availability: Shop.Bandai.com

Jiji Die-cut Pillow “Kiki’s Delivery Service”, Marushin Pillow

Description: This die-cut pillow featuring Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service is a must for all Jiji fans. It is exquisitely cut out in the distinctive shape of Jiji, the black cat. Filled with shredded memory foam, use it as a pillow at home or a back support in the office. Measures approx. 13″ tall by 12″ wide.

MSRP: $28.00

$28.00 Availability: Shop.Bandai.com

Kiki’s Delivery Service Jiji Assortment Stacking Figure

Brand : Ensky

: Ensky Description: This fun Jiji Stacking Figure Assortment features various characters and items taken directly from Kiki’s Delivery Service film. Build and stack on top and under each-other in countless different styles and orders.

MSRP: $27.10

$27.10 Availability: Amazon.com

If you’re interested in getting your hands on any of these products, check out the links listed in the availability section of each item. For more Kiki’s Delivery Service and Studio Ghibli-related content, be sure to check out all of the other amazing articles we’ve got below, including plenty of features, news, and quizzes you’ll surely love.

Featured Image Source: Studio Ghibli

