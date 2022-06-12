NieR Re[in]carnation to Bring Back Drakengard 3 Collaboration Event this Week

While it’s not one of the biggest games on the gacha market, NieR Re[in]carnation continues to be possibly the most unique gacha game out there. It’s certainly one of the most stylish looking ones, and if you’re a fan of the Drakengard and NieR universe, there’s a lot to look forward to this week.

Square Enix and Applibot have just announced that they’ll be hosting a rerun of the Drakengard 3 event and banner in the game this week, bringing back Zero’s costumes, as well as Akeha and Fio’s Drakengard 3-themed costumes. The event is set to start on June 12, so we have less than 24 hours to go before the in-game reset.

The Drakengard 3 crossover is almost here!



Get ready for the return of event-exclusive characters, an original story, login bonuses, and much more!#NieR #NieRReincarnation #Drakengard3 pic.twitter.com/gUhVcr0COb — NieR Re［in］carnation EN (@NieRReinEN) June 12, 2022

Along with the banner, there will be a few event quests to run through as well, so players will have the opportunity to rack up more gems. And just like previous banners, there is a pity system as well, and players will likely need to hit 200 summons in order to exchange medals for their desired costume on the banner.

NieR Re[in]carnation is now available on mobile devices.

