Love Live! Sunshine!! April Fools’ Prank Genjitsu no Yohane: Sunshine in the Mirror Becomes Real Anime

Turns out the Love Live! Sunshine!! spinoff anime Genjitsu no Yohane: Sunshine in the Mirror announced as an April Fools’ prank is real.

Today the anime was announced officially with a trailer, which you can watch below.

The anime series will be aired in Japan in 2023, and as the title suggests, it’s a fantasy story centered on Yohane, Yoshiko Tsushima’s chuunibyou alter-ego from Sunshine.

All the girls from the Aqours group will also come back with fantasy alter-egos, which is certainly a treat for fans of Love Live! Sunshine!!.

The production of the animation will be by Sunrise.

The original Love Live! Sunshine!! aired between 2016 and 2017 within the broader Love Love! idol-centered franchise, acquiring its own dedicated fanbase.

If you’re not familiar with the Love Live! School Idol Project Series, it’s a multimedia project that spawned several anime, manga, and more.

It debuted in 2010 with the original Love Live! School Idol Project focused on the μ’s idol group.

The franchise even recently spawned a video game by Square Enix titled Love Live! School Idol Festival ~After School ACTIVITY~ Wai-Wai! Home Meeting!!, released in March 2021.