Isonzo Release Date Announced for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
Blackmill Games and M2H revealed the release date of Isonzo, the upcoming FPS set in the trenches of World War I‘s Italian front.
The game will release on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on September 13.
The game comes from the developers of popular WWI games Verdun and Tannenberg, and this time it carries the player to a very interesting but not as well-known front, the trench warfare across the Alps where Italy and the Austro-Hungarian Empire fought in often prohibitive conditions.
It comes with a brand new class system, unique high-altitude battles across the peaks, crewable artillery, customizable characters, and much more.
The announcement came accompanied by a trailer, which you can enjoy below.
Here’s how the developer officially describes the game:
- Mountain warfare: Assaulting mountain fortifications, battling through ruined towns, and fording rivers are just a few of the challenges you’ll face as you fight your way through numerous enemy positions
- Tactical multiplayer FPS: Choose your role and loadout carefully to survive this high altitude combat – play a sniper to pick off the enemy engineers before they can cut your wire, use rifle grenades to clear enemy machine guns, and much more
- World War One Gameplay: Historical Offensive game mode based on real battles and focused on the unique challenges of Alpine warfare. Fight with 30+ WW1 weapons, poisonous gas attacks, and intense artillery barrages
- Build for victory: Place your own wire, sandbags, trench periscopes, and more! Whether you’re digging in or on the attack, shaping the battlefield to your advantage will be key to victory
- Faces of war: Make every class your own by picking from a variety of historically class-appropriate uniforms, accessories and headgear. As a finishing touch, you can even pick your mustache from several famous period-accurate styles!
- Authentic WW1 atmosphere: Accuracy in everything from maps and weaponry to music and the uniforms – fight for the Kingdom of Italy or the Austro-Hungarian Dual Monarchy