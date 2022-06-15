Isonzo Release Date Announced for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC

Blackmill Games and M2H revealed the release date of Isonzo, the upcoming FPS set in the trenches of World War I‘s Italian front.

The game will release on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on September 13.

The game comes from the developers of popular WWI games Verdun and Tannenberg, and this time it carries the player to a very interesting but not as well-known front, the trench warfare across the Alps where Italy and the Austro-Hungarian Empire fought in often prohibitive conditions.

It comes with a brand new class system, unique high-altitude battles across the peaks, crewable artillery, customizable characters, and much more.

The announcement came accompanied by a trailer, which you can enjoy below.

Here’s how the developer officially describes the game: