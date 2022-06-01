French Manga & Anime Site Kazé Is Merging With Crunchyroll

Today, Crunchyroll revealed that the french website Kazé, best known for manga, DVD and Blu-ray publishing, will now become Crunchyroll. For more than 30 years, the platform brought manga and animated home videos to France and Germany, and is responsible for shows like Silent Voice, Code Geass, Bleach, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and My Hero Academia being available in these countries.

When speaking on the merger, Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini had the following to say regarding the acquisition of Kazé:

“Anime and manga go hand in hand. While we salute the extraordinary work done by Kazé for nearly 30 years in France, we are delighted to take Crunchyroll to the next level through these manga and home video activities. We are happy to continue to leverage the long experience of the internal teams that made Kazé successful to take Crunchyroll to new heights.”

Kazé is just the latest addition to the platform’s portfolio in 2022. Earlier this year, Crunchyroll and Funimation unified their brands, making it so that Funimation, Wakanim, and Crunchyroll’s VRV all become one subscription.

For more information on the acquisition, you can head over to Crunchyroll, which is available in more than 200 countries and territories globally, with simultaneous translation in ten languages. We’ve also got plenty more related anime content for you down below.

Featured Image Source: Crunchyroll

