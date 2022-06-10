Destiny: Solas Teaser Reveals Episode 2 Is Coming in Fall 2022

Destiny: Solas episode 2 has a teaser trailer and release window. Find out more about the next episode in this new Immersiplay series inside.

After a resounding success with their debut of Destiny: Solas earlier this year, Player One Studios has just unveiled a teaser for the second episode of this new and highly anticipated Immersiplay series. In the trailer, we learned that the next installment would be coming at some point in Fall 2022.

You can check out the teaser trailer and a brief overview of the plot and series format down below:

A Guardian is risen from the dead by a mysterious visitor, and must now navigate the strange world that surrounds him… Welcome to our first project made as an IMMERSIPLAY! Something that has been a deeply passionate project for all of us. A unique blending of various different styles of storytelling. We hope you enjoy our journey into this new territory, and we hope you stay for the ride. What is Immersiplay:

Immersiplay is the unique blend of immersive roleplaying, lets plays, scripted original gameplay, and extremely high production value that is meant to create a seamless experience blurring the lines between actual game content, and faked elements. We do this with professional VO, writing, VFX, gameplay capture, cinematics, sound design, audio mixing, and much more. The idea is to do all this work so it feels as if our original work blends into the game perfectly with a completely fabricated narrative and characters. NOTE FROM THE DIRECTOR:

I spent so much time tinkering and toying with this idea of making a show and making it feel ridiculously cinematic and immersive. 6 years of experimenting, and I feel Episode 1 here is a pretty good start. I have a soft spot for Destiny so it felt only right to take my love of that world and try to write something in it. I hope you enjoy.

While Destiny: Solas isn’t affiliated with Bungie, that hasn’t stopped fans from falling in love with the project. Since its launch four months ago, the first episode has already been viewed on Youtube over 230K times.

For more information on Destiny: Solas and Player One Stories, you can head over to their official website, as well as check them out on social media. Be sure to let us know what you think of this interesting new series in the comments below, too.