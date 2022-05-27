Super Cub, Stars Align, & More Arrive on Crunchyroll Next Week
Since Crunchyroll and Funimation officially unified, anime fans have been treated to an abundance of new subbed and dubbed titles that have been arriving on the platform. Today, Crunchyroll revealed its full catalog of titles that are coming to its platform for the month of June.
Below is the full calendar of new anime series that will be heading to Crunchyroll:
May 31
- PSYCHO-PASS
- Hellsing
- Hellsing Ultimate
- Warlords of Sigrdrifa
- Stars Align
- Shachibato! President, It’s Time for Battle!
June 7
- Blue Reflection Ray
- Super Cub
- Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest (Season 2)
June 14
- How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom
- Pretty Boy Detective Club
June 21
- No Guns Life (Seasons 1-2)
- Kamisama Kiss (Seasons 1-2)
Alongside these new series, a full slate of new dubbed content are also making its way onto Crunchyroll:
May 31
- Restaurant to Another World (Season 1)
- Katsugeki TOUKEN RANBU
- Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits
- Hinomaru Sumo
- A Certain Scientific Accelerator
June 21
- RADIANT (Seasons 1 – 2)
For more information on these shows, you can head over to Crunchyroll, which is available in more than 200 countries and territories globally, with simultaneous translation in ten languages. We’ve also got plenty more related anime content for you down below.
Featured Image Source: Eight Bit
- Crunchyroll Reveals Worldwide Distribution Details for Suzume no Tojimari
- Trigun, Space Dandy, Sonny Boy, & More Arrive on Crunchyroll This Month
- Crunchyroll Reveals Spy x Family SimulDub Release Date & Cast
- Funimation’s YouTube Channel Rebranding to Crunchyroll Dubs
- RWBY: Ice Queendom Anime Will Air on Crunchyroll & Rooster Teeth in the West; Trailer & Details Released