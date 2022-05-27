Super Cub, Stars Align, & More Arrive on Crunchyroll Next Week

Since Crunchyroll and Funimation officially unified, anime fans have been treated to an abundance of new subbed and dubbed titles that have been arriving on the platform. Today, Crunchyroll revealed its full catalog of titles that are coming to its platform for the month of June.

Below is the full calendar of new anime series that will be heading to Crunchyroll:

May 31

PSYCHO-PASS

Hellsing

Hellsing Ultimate

Warlords of Sigrdrifa

Stars Align

Shachibato! President, It’s Time for Battle!

June 7

Blue Reflection Ray

Super Cub

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest (Season 2)

June 14

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom

Pretty Boy Detective Club

June 21

No Guns Life (Seasons 1-2)

Kamisama Kiss (Seasons 1-2)

Alongside these new series, a full slate of new dubbed content are also making its way onto Crunchyroll:

May 31

Restaurant to Another World (Season 1)

Katsugeki TOUKEN RANBU

Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits

Hinomaru Sumo

A Certain Scientific Accelerator

June 21

RADIANT (Seasons 1 – 2)

For more information on these shows, you can head over to Crunchyroll, which is available in more than 200 countries and territories globally, with simultaneous translation in ten languages. We’ve also got plenty more related anime content for you down below.

Featured Image Source: Eight Bit

