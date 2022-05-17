Predator Prequel Prey Gets Its First Teaser Trailer, Launches on August 5
Late yesterday, 20th Century Studios debuted the first teaser trailer for its upcoming Predator prequel, Prey. Accompanying the new footage was also a concrete release date. Yes, the much-anticipated sci-fi film is locked in for an August 5 launch exclusively on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.
Feel free to take gander at the brand-new Prey trailer down below:
As you can see above, the story centers on a Comanche warrior who is pitted against the iconic extraterrestrial species in an 18th century setting. Interestingly, Prey aims to shed light on the first ever visit to Earth from the trophy-obsessed hunters. Of course, the lack of modern firepower may prove to be a challenge, but the native tribes appear to have a few handy tricks up their sleeve.
Helmed by 10 Cloverfield Lane‘s Dan Trachtenberg, and starring Legion’s Amber Midthunder, Prey attempts to buck traditional “gender norms” by placing the spotlight on a sole female survivor who must go toe-to-toe with one of cinema’s most deadly sci-fi monsters.
Previously titled Skulls, Prey was originally going to be marketed with no reference to the titular space hunters, but the studio changed its mind during production.
For more information, here’s an official rundown courtesy of 20th Century Studios:
Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, “Prey” is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.
“Prey” is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, written by Patrick Aison (“Jack Ryan,” “Treadstone”), and produced by John Davis (“Jungle Cruise,” “The Predator”) and Jhane Myers (“Monsters of God”), with Lawrence Gordon (“Watchmen”), Marty Ewing (“It: Chapter Two”), James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas and Marc Toberoff (“Fantasy Island”) serving as executive producers.
The filmmakers were committed to creating a film that provides an accurate portrayal of the Comanche and brings a level of authenticity that rings true to its Indigenous peoples. Myers, an acclaimed filmmaker, Sundance Fellow and member of the Comanche nation herself, is known for her attention and dedication to films surrounding the Comanche and Blackfeet nations and her passion for honoring the legacies of the Native communities. As a result, the film features a cast comprised almost entirely of Native and First Nation’s talent, including Amber Midthunder (“The Ice Road,” “Roswell, New Mexico”), newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp (“Sooyii”), Michelle Thrush (“The Journey Home”), Julian Black Antelope (“Tribal”).
Prey is scheduled to release on August 5 exclusively on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.
Featured Image Source: 20th Century Studios