NieR: Automata & Replicant Getting 2B & Kaine Play Art Kai Figures

Square Enix made two new action figures dedicated to the popular NieR series available for pre-order, portraying 2B and Kaine respectively from NieR: Automata and NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

The figure portraying 2B is actually the deluxe edition of the one released in 2021, which means plenty of new accessories.

You can find it at AmiAmi priced at 16,300 yen, which translates into approximately $128. She will release in December 2022 and stands at approximately 254 mm tall.

The package includes the following:

Main figure

Alternative hand part x4

White short sword

White Contract

Pod 042

Effect parts

Body part

Alternative face part x2

If you’re interested in Kaine, you can also pre-order her on AmiAmi for 18,600 yen, which translates approximately into $146.

She will release in January 2023 and she’s 257 mm tall.

Here’s a list of her accessories.

Main figure

Alternative hands x7

Alternative face

Alternative outfit

Grimoire Weiss

Tsuki no Namida

Twin Swords

Blade

Below you can check out a gallery of screenshots for both.