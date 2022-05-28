NieR: Automata & Replicant Getting 2B & Kaine Play Art Kai Figures
Square Enix made two new action figures dedicated to the popular NieR series available for pre-order, portraying 2B and Kaine respectively from NieR: Automata and NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
The figure portraying 2B is actually the deluxe edition of the one released in 2021, which means plenty of new accessories.
You can find it at AmiAmi priced at 16,300 yen, which translates into approximately $128. She will release in December 2022 and stands at approximately 254 mm tall.
The package includes the following:
- Main figure
- Alternative hand part x4
- White short sword
- White Contract
- Pod 042
- Effect parts
- Body part
- Alternative face part x2
If you’re interested in Kaine, you can also pre-order her on AmiAmi for 18,600 yen, which translates approximately into $146.
She will release in January 2023 and she’s 257 mm tall.
Here’s a list of her accessories.
- Main figure
- Alternative hands x7
- Alternative face
- Alternative outfit
- Grimoire Weiss
- Tsuki no Namida
- Twin Swords
- Blade
Below you can check out a gallery of screenshots for both.