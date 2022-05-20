NetEase Reveals Suda51’s New Studio & Showcases Tons of Games at NetEase Connect

Today NetEase hosted its NetEase Connect 2022 event, sharing quite a lot of news about upcoming games for consoles, PC, and mobile.

Today NetEase hosted its NetEase Connect 2022 event, sharing quite a lot of news about upcoming games for consoles, PC, and mobile.

To start with, we learn from Grasshopper Manufacture boss Goichi “Suda51” Suda that with the support of NetEase (which recently acquired Suda-san’s company), Grasshopper launched a second team named Yabukiri Studio. He hopes to reveal his next game by the end of 2022, but it may happen early next year.

We also hear from Toshihiro Nagoshi, that recently launched Nagoshi Studio under NetEase’s umbrella.

Below you can take a look at all the games that were showcased during the event.

We learn that Dead by Daylight Mobile is coming west with a beta test coming soon.

LifeAfter’s new expansion “Toward the Unknown” was showcased in a new trailer. It’s coming this summer.

Infinite Lagrange showcased upcoming content in a new trailer.

The battle royale game Badlanders was showcased with its own trailer.

We then get to see the 2v4 competitive stealth spy game Mission Zero, which is coming west with a technical test starting on July 8 for mobile and PC.

The popular mobile/PC survival horror game Identity V was showcased in a new trailer. The game will receive content from Japanese steampunk artist Mitsuji Kamata.

Next is Naraka: Bladepoint, which is coming to iOS and Android. We also get to see the new character Takeda Nobutada included with the new season, “Ordeal,” which launched for PC today. Closed beta registrations for the mobile versions will come soon.

We then get to take a look at the third-person zombie shooter ZOZ: Final Hour, which turns players into zombies when they die.

Lord of the Rings: Rise to War got its own trailer showcasing new content.

The next game showcased is the survival game Once be Human, revealed by a small teaser.

The online multiplayer game World of Ta… ahem, Tank Company is also coming soon, showcasing its 15 vs 15 gameplay. Pre-registration is open now.

Next, we take a look at a teaser for the mobile racing game Ace Racer, which will get a second beta test in June.

The mobile simulation RPG Vikingard, which is already available, also got its own new trailer. The game will get a new expansion titled “Midsummer” in June.

We then take a look at the survival PvPvE game Lost Light for PC and mobile. New content is coming to the beta test including female characters. In Q3 2022 the game is going to expand its testing to iOS.

Last, but not least, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened got a new trailer. The game has been confirmed for a western release for PC and mobile in 2022. Cross-platform gameplay will be supported. The game was downloaded 50 million times in China.