Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Orumuwak Shrine Guide: How to Solve the Puzzle

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has many different Shrines spread out across its world. Inside these Shrines are puzzles challenges that Link can solve to earn extra Light of Blessing and further upgrade his stats. If you’re wondering how to clear the Orumuwak Shrine in particular, we’ve got all the information you’ll need in this how to clear the Orumuwak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide.

How to Solve the Orumuwak Shrine Puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Orumuwak Shrine features a puzzle centered around the Rocket Zonai Devices. To navigate your way through and clear this Shrine, you will need to use Rockets in a variety of ways such as hitting targets and attaching them to objects to give them more mobility. These techniques can be replicated throughout your adventure with basic objects you find laying around, so completing this Shrine and gaining a good understanding of how Rockets work will be very useful in the long term.

Once you step inside and begin the Orumuwak Shrine, head into the first room. Here you will find a locked gate and a huge, orange target-like symbol on the left side wall.

On the right hand side of this room there is a platform holding two Rockets. Pick one of these Rockets up, and head back over toward the orange target.

As you get closer to the orange target, you’ll notice a small ramp with a short rail on the edge of the platform. Place the Rocket in-between the rails of this ramp and use Ultrahand to rotate the positioning so that it lines up pointing toward the center of the target, such as in the screenshot below:

Once you have this Rocket all lined up, hit it with a melee attack to power it on and activate it. It will fly up the ramp and hit the target, unlocking the door to the next section of the Shrine so you can progress. Don’t stress too much if this takes you a couple tries to get right, as the Rockets will respawn in the same location that you originally picked them up from.

After you pass through the now unlocked gate into the second room of the Shrine, you will come across a mine cart on a railway track. Head back to the room you just came from, and grab the Rockets from the pedestals to transport them into this second room.

Once you have the Rockets with you in this second room, attach them to either side of the mine cart and ensure they’re facing forward by using Link’s Ultrahand ability.

Then, jump up and climb into the mine cart. Once you’re inside, hit the Rockets with a melee attack to power them on. The minecart will move up the track and propel you to the next floor.

Once you reach this next section, look up in the corner of the wall to your right hand side. You should be able to notice a platform in this corner. There is a chest on this platform, and to reach it you’ll need to do a quick little trick with one of the nearby Rockets.

Turn around behind you, and you will find a brown pedestal with three Rockets laying down. Grab one of these Rockets, and head toward the ledge.

Next, you’re going to need to attach the Rocket to your Shield with Link’s Fuse Ability by activating it and then clicking the ZL button. Once this Rocket is activated, hold ZL to take out your shield, and the Rocket will boost you far into the sky. You can then activate your paraglider and sail down onto the platform ledge where the chest is located.

Once you reach this platform, open the chest to receive a Ruby. Rubies tend to sell for quite a decent price, so it’s more than worth taking the few extra seconds to pick this one up from the Orumuwak Shrine as you clear the puzzle.

Once you’ve opened the chest and added the Ruby to your inventory, jump from the platform and use your paraglider to sail back down. Once you’re back on the ground, activate the Ultrahand and grab one of the mine carts that you see hanging around.

Drag the mine cart over to the brown pedestal where you previously picked up your last Rocket, and position it in on one of the sections next to the grooves facing forward.

Once you have your mine cart positioned correctly, grab two of the Rockets and attach them to either side of the mine cart facing forward, just like you did in the previous section of the Shrine.

From there, all that’s left to do is jump inside and hit the Rockets with another melee attack to activate them. This will be enough to propel you forward up the ramp and send you flying to the other side of the Shrine.

Once you land here, you will have reached the end. Turn to your left side and interact with the statue to mark the Shrine as completed and receive another Light of Blessing to add to your collection.

That’s everything you need to know about how to solve the Orumuwak Shrine puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Bes sure to take a look at our other guides and articles for the game down below.

