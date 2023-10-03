Starfield Player Sparks Debate Over Whether the Game Deserves a 10/10

They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and when it comes to video games like Starfield, that phrase could not ring any truer. Indeed, in a rapidly evolving medium where enjoyment can be a deeply personal and ephemeral commodity, trying to condense an epic 100-hour RPG down to a one-size-fits-all score can be as challenging as trying to defeat a Terrormorph with a wheel of cheese.

Nevertheless, it’s important to open a dialogue about these things, as discussion makes the world galaxy go round. From this perspective, it seems that Reddit user Touny420 has well and truly struck the motherlode.

In a recent post that’s garnered 2.8k upvotes and 4k comments at the time of writing, Touny420 asked the community whether or not they think starfield deserves a 10/10 score, and everyone and their mother is chiming in to give their two cents. For the most part, it’s fair to say that the majority of comments are pretty positive about Starfield, with one user weighing in with an 8/10 and declaring that “the core is great” and that it just “needs a lot of updates.”

Elsewhere, however, there are plenty of Starfield players who lament how buggy the game is compared to other AAA titles on the market, with one saying: “Starfield is extremely buggy, I have no idea why people are pretending it’s not. And I’m not only talking about visual glitches, there are several major game-breaking bugs. Also I’ve experienced a lot of crashes and freezes.”

Really, talking about bugs in Bethesda games is like opening a brand new can of bloodworms.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Of course, as you’re probably already aware, some players admit that there’s a certain charm to some of the bugginess in Bethesda titles, and I do kind of get it. Sort of. I mean, it’s hard not to smile at some of the Bethesda awkwardness, after all. Still, if we’re being honest, we’d say that the game-breaking bugs can definitely take a hike. Luckily, though, from my experience, I’m yet to run into one in Starfield, though that doesn’t necessarily mean they don’t exist, admittedly.

Interestingly, there are a few Starfield players who were over the moon with the full experience, weighing in with a 10/10. One even exclaimed that they “got [their] money’s worth.” Before you grab your pitch forks, though, do remember that a 10/10 is not a perfect game, and these opinions are all personal takes. Tastes can differ, folks!

As for our take? Well, our very own Review Editor Zhiqing Wan reviewed Starfield and awarded it a 4.5/5, concluding:

The beauty of Starfield lies in its humanity, and how deeply it cares about the Earth we live on and what we’ll do to survive as a race. It’s a game about breaking through the final frontier, about appreciating what we have, about the lengths we’ll go to advance, and while it has its flaws and missteps, Starfield explores these themes with a sense of earnestness and authenticity that’s hard to find in most other titles. And maybe that’s all that matters.

Ultimately, all these personal scores and all this discussion is profoundly subjective. Like I said up top: one man’s good game is another man’s bad. But really, the most important question is this: How did you find Starfield? Did it fly you to the moon? Was it just a waste of space? Or was it somewhere in-between? Jetpack down to the usual place below and let us know.