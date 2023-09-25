Is Starfield on Steam Deck? Answered

Bethesda games are no stranger to Steam Deck functionality, with titles like Fallout 4 and Skyrim allowing you to experience the game almost anywhere you want to go. But now, the question remains: Is Starfield available on the Steam Deck? Here’s everything you need to know about this handy feature.

Can You Play Starfield on Steam Deck?

It is possible to play Starfield on the Steam Deck, but many players have noted that it doesn’t have a relatively good frame rate. You can also consider that the game’s official Steam page does not feature a Steam Deck compatibility section, indicating that it is not yet ready for this specific version.

If you want an idea of what to expect with its performance, you can see this comparison from YouTuber GameTechPlanet. Of course, it’s not going to run as smooth as PC and Xbox Series X|S, but at least it still an option if you want to take the game on the go.

Modders have also tried to make the game’s Steam Deck performance more bearable, including the Steam Deck Essentials mod that can help with the wonky frame rate. The enhancement has been consistently updated with the game’s ongoing patches, so it should work well with your current version. Bethesda has yet to confirm when Starfield will be officially ready for the platform, and we’ll be sure to update this guide if any new information arrives.

With Starfied’s Steam Deck functionality out of the way, you can start diving into the game by checking out our picks of the silliest random encounters or exploring any of the relevant links below.