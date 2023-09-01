How to Sprint & Run Faster in Starfield

While some Starfield players, likely those who’ve invested countless hours into Bethesda titles in the past, will be able to orient themselves with the controls rapidly, others might need a bit more guidance. On that note, here’s how to run faster and sprint in Starfield.

Because it’s on two different platforms – Xbox and PC – there’s two different commands for sprinting.

Sprinting in Starfield Controls

If you play on Xbox, you can sprint by pressing L3. This is the action of pressing down on the controller’s left joystick and moving it in the direction you want to sprint. Generally, this’ll be moving the joystick down and forwards.

If you play on PC, it’s L-Shift to get your Spacefarer to break into a sprint and move faster. You may have changed this depending on personal preference. If so, it’s whatever you changed it to!

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios

In Starfield, running depletes your Oxygen meter, and once you’ve exhausted it, you’ll start accruing Carbon Dioxide. Once you have too much Carbon Dioxide, you’ll slowly start losing HP. To begin lowering your Carbon Dioxide levels, simply stop running and your Oxygen meter will start to return back to normal levels again.

All gamers will have experienced a game of some kind where their character is inhibited from sprinting, whether because the action hasn’t been unlocked yet or they’re in a scenario where they’re not allowed to.

They’re frustrating and most players just want to get from A to B as quickly as possible. In other words, sprinting there!

It’s dead simple to master and it makes mundane tasks, like going from one location to another between missions, pass by a lot faster.

Skills and Items to Help You Run Faster in Starfield

There are a couple of additional ways of enhancing your sprinting speed. Namely, an Aid item called Amp increases your movement speed by 35% for two minutes. Meanwhile, the second rank of the Dueling skill increases your movement speed by 20% for 10 seconds after a melee kill.

And that’s everything there is to say on sprinting in Starfield. Be sure to have a look at all Twinfinite’s other guides for Starfield, some of which will be displayed in the related content below.