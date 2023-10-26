An Adventure to Retrieve all Colors – Roguelike Game ‘Wetory’ Available on 26th October globally

This article is sponsored by Gravity

A colorful adventure awaits! Wetory, a new roguelike game from global gaming company Gravity, is now available globally on Steam and Nintendo Switch platforms, at 12pm KST on October 26th.

Wetory is a 3D action roguelike genre with cartoon-style graphics. The protagonist of the game leaves trails of paint from their feet as they venture out to reclaim the world’s colors from a malevolent force. Guide the hero as they face foes head-on, deploying dynamic paint-based attacks and evasive movements.

Each color has its own unique effect, allowing players to use a variety of skill trees that take advantage of diverse attack attributes. In addition, easy controls and solid strategy make the game even more fun.

In Wetory, the battlefield is a tile map. Instead of directly confronting foes, players use this map, causing ejections of paint to fend off enemies.

Players start the game with only two colors, red and black.

The tile map on which the player stands will erupt with red paint and explode in the direction of the character to attack enemies.

Black paint fills the player’s dash gauge, which can be used to dodge enemy attacks or pass through obstacles.

As players venture deeper into the game, they uncover more paint colors, each unlocking strategic advantages through dynamic skill trees.

After completing a stage, players will receive random items from treasure chests.

With those items, players can build their own attack attributes.

Since its reveal, Wetory has earned spots in the Top 10 Best Indie Games at Gamescom 2022 and was a finalist at the Tokyo Game Show 2022. It was also awarded the most popular game at the BIGS Indie Game Show for two consecutive years.

Now available worldwide on Steam and the Nintendo eShop, Wetory offers 17 translations, from English and German to Spanish and Japanese.

For more information about Wetory, visit the official Wetory Steam page or contact [email protected].

About Gravity

Founded in April 2000 in Korea, Gravity is a global gaming company listed on NASDAQ. Gravity’s flagship IP, Ragnarok, has over 120 million global accounts as of June 30th, 2021 and was ranked as the 2nd most loved Korean game in overseas countries for 3 consecutive years (Global Hallyu Trends 2021).

Gravity currently has a strong global network with its subsidiaries Gravity Neocyon (Korea) and Overseas offices Gravity Communication (Taiwan), Gravity Game Link (Indonesia), Gravity Interactive (USA), Gravity Game Arise (Japan), Gravity Game Tech (Thailand), Gravity Game Hub (Singapore), and Gravity Game Vision (Hong Kong). Together with its branches, Gravity has a global publishing business that develops and distributes Ragnarok IP games, as well as gamesthe across platforms and genres, expanding its presence and influence around the world. Gravity is expanding its content businesses by launching a range of Ragnarok merchandise, and foraying into animation, IPTV, webtoons and various brand collaborations.



