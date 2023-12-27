Skibi World Codes (December 2023)

Updated December 27, 2023 We looked for new codes!

In Skibi World, having a better toilet or alliance agent is everything when it comes to power. Money is hard to come by, however, codes will help you with that. So, if you want to upgrade that old toilet of yours, use the Skibi World codes we listed below.

All Skibi World Codes List

Skibi World Codes (Working)

FREE5K —5,000 Cash

—5,000 Cash BUZZSAWUPDATE—10,000 Cash

Skibi World Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Skibi World

Follow the instructions below to redeem Skibi World codes:

Open Skibi World on Roblox. Click the Codes button (it’s located on the left side of the screen). Type in your code in the text box. Click on > to claim your loot.

Note that you must join the Shark Lizard group on Roblox before you can redeem codes, so be sure to do that before starting the experience.

How Can You Get More Skibi World Codes?

The newest codes are displayed on the game’s Roblox page. However, the game received its last update on September 6th, meaning it could very well be abandoned by the developers. There wasn’t a confirmation regarding that on the Shark Lizard group yet, but we will update this article once the devs provide more information.

Why Are My Skibi World Codes Not Working?

The most common reason for non-working codes is bad spelling. The codes are often long and have a mix of letters, numbers, and special characters. Therefore, making a spelling mistake is quite easy. So, If you want to avoid them, copy and paste the codes from the list instead of writing them out.

Another common reason is expired or already redeemed codes. This is also easily avoidable if you use codes found on lists you trust are updated. Also, use codes as soon as you find them, as there is no reason not to use the rewards you get immediately.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Skibi World

There is only one free thing you can get in Skibi World right now besides the codes, of course: the playtime rewards you get at specific intervals. You can access them by clicking the Rewards button on the right of your screen. To get all the rewards, you will need a total of two and a half hours of playtime, and they reset daily.

Playing for half an hour and collecting all of the playtime awards will net you more cash than you get by redeeming the currently available codes. Therefore, checking on them regularly and claiming them as they become available is good practice.

What Is Skibi World?

In Skibi World, you fight as a member of the Toilets or the Alliance, and your goal is to destroy every member of the opposing faction and take over the map. You can fight many AI members of each faction, but there is also PvP you can toggle on/off.

However, leaving PvP on will net you more cash in the long run, but the game becomes much harder. This is especially true if you are playing against players that have the best toilets/alliance members unlocked, as the HP and damage gap becomes much more significant.

If you want more similar articles, visit our website’s Roblox Codes section to access codes for many popular titles and redeem them for more free stuff. Also, if skibi-themed games are your jam, check out our Skibi Defense article to get freebies in that Roblox experience as well.