Power Simulator 2 Codes (August 2024)

The tyranny of Dark Surge needs to be stopped, and the hero association needs your help. Train hard to be the next great superhero ( just level up speed—the speedsters are the best). If you want to unlock cool outfits and costumes, use Power Simulator 2 codes.

All Power Simulator 2 Codes List

Power Simulator 2 Codes (Working)

35KTHUMBS: 700 Tokens

700 Tokens METAVERSE: 500 Tokens

Power Simulator 2 Codes (Expired)

mario

NEW15KCODE

pog

SORRY

10KLIKESTOKENS

5KLIKES

ECODED

5KTOKENS

TRISTAN

RAINWAY

RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Power Simulator 2

To redeem Power Simulator 2 codes, follow our easy guide below:

Image by Twinfinite

Open Power Simulator 2 on Roblox. Press the blue bird icon at the top of the screen. Enter a code in the CODE text box. Hit Enter and receive your goodies.

