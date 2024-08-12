Power Simulator 2 Official Image
Power Simulator 2 Codes (August 2024)

If you want free Tokens to get more cool items, use Power Simulator 2 codes!
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Aug 12, 2024 09:22 am

Updated: August 12, 2024

The tyranny of Dark Surge needs to be stopped, and the hero association needs your help. Train hard to be the next great superhero ( just level up speed—the speedsters are the best). If you want to unlock cool outfits and costumes, use Power Simulator 2 codes.

All Power Simulator 2 Codes List

Power Simulator 2 Codes (Working)

  • 35KTHUMBS: 700 Tokens
  • METAVERSE: 500 Tokens

Power Simulator 2 Codes (Expired)

  • mario 
  • NEW15KCODE 
  • pog 
  • SORRY 
  • 10KLIKESTOKENS 
  • 5KLIKES 
  • ECODED 
  • 5KTOKENS 
  • TRISTAN 
  • RAINWAY 
  • RELEASE 

How to Redeem Codes in Power Simulator 2

To redeem Power Simulator 2 codes, follow our easy guide below:

Power Simulator 2 How to redeem codes
  1. Open Power Simulator 2 on Roblox.
  2. Press the blue bird icon at the top of the screen.
  3. Enter a code in the CODE text box.
  4. Hit Enter and receive your goodies.

While you’re still here, check out our A Hero’s Destiny Codes and Chair Battle Simulator Codes articles if you want more freebies for these popular Roblox games.

Author
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.