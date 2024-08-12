Power Simulator 2 Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 12, 2024
The tyranny of Dark Surge needs to be stopped, and the hero association needs your help. Train hard to be the next great superhero ( just level up speed—the speedsters are the best). If you want to unlock cool outfits and costumes, use Power Simulator 2 codes.
All Power Simulator 2 Codes List
Power Simulator 2 Codes (Working)
- 35KTHUMBS: 700 Tokens
- METAVERSE: 500 Tokens
Power Simulator 2 Codes (Expired)
- mario
- NEW15KCODE
- pog
- SORRY
- 10KLIKESTOKENS
- 5KLIKES
- ECODED
- 5KTOKENS
- TRISTAN
- RAINWAY
- RELEASE
How to Redeem Codes in Power Simulator 2
To redeem Power Simulator 2 codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Open Power Simulator 2 on Roblox.
- Press the blue bird icon at the top of the screen.
- Enter a code in the CODE text box.
- Hit Enter and receive your goodies.
Published: Aug 12, 2024 09:22 am