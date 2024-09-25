Obelisk Private Server Codes (2024-09-25)

If you are looking to hunt down all the freebies and unique items in Shindo Life, then you’ll want to use our Obelisk private server codes. By using them, you can access several servers and be on the hunt for some of the latest rewards and freebies. Keep reading to find out what these codes are and how to use them.

Obelisk Private Server Codes

Obelisk Private Server Codes (Working)

Here are some working private server codes for Shindo Life’s Obelisk world:

ya5NTD

mxf8wL

3p47kj

ku8-dr

hq9zf1

J0MFEE

jPJP2P

-TkQET

5iXJeP

1XdwwV

6mpgYT

eC8bZ7

GoknJR

aZPZhL

gX0MKr

gPIS-_

vNi4ae

coNzHZ

8fDEa4

hJIUrf

PzfSmD

GxB22N

MT1Qb0

U88bKG

ttsBn7

HF2Idp

wmbMSA

bHAatA

2w-zQM

aO9gIy

LZg7I

TV-tHB

IDt83V

zrcgTd

acsjLV

06qliF

yMGER8

QNVcRI

Obelisk Private Server Codes (Expired)

There are no expired server codes yet.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How To Use Obelisk Private Server Codes In Shindo Life

There are several ways you can use the server codes in Shindo Life. The quickest way is:

Check the Map menu, opened automatically at the start of the game after you complete the customization of your character.

In the upper right, you will find the “Private Server” text box.

Copy and paste the code you want.

Press Enter (or the arrow) to be teleported to the private server.

Alternatively, it is also possible to go to the Obelisk location, which is displayed on the map, and then open up the menu in the settings. There will be a “Travel” option, where you will find the Private Server text box, as above.

That's all we have for you on Obelisk private server codes.

